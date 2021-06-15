Photos: Having fun at the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park

Snickers, a 3-year-old Great Dane and a gentle giant, is a frequent visitor to the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park, located within Hickories Park in Owego, N.Y. Photo credit: Barb Fullmer.
June 15, 2021
Porter, a very friendly 3-year-old Golden Retriever, enjoys some playtime at the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park, located within Hickories Park in Owego, N.Y. The park is always looking for volunteers. You can find more information on Facebook @OwegoDogOwnersGroup. Photo credit: Barb Fullmer.
This 3-year-old Airedale Terrier named Dietrich takes a quick break from some hard play at the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park, located within Hickories Park in Owego, N.Y. The dog park is operated by volunteers, and is always in need of donations. You can donate via PayPal to the Owego Dog Owners Group. Photo credit: Barb Fullmer.
This young, English Standard Lab takes a much needed break at the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park, located within Hickories Park in Owego, N.Y. Photo credit: Barb Fullmer.
