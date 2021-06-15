‘Depot Friday Nights’ returns with The Tarps

‘Depot Friday Nights’ returns with The TarpsPictured, The Tarps returned to Depot Friday Nights to open the 2021 season on June 4, performing in the new Newark Valley Depot Stage Wagon. Provided photo.

Posted By: Wendy Post June 15, 2021

Depot Friday Nights, held at the Lehigh Valley Ray Shaver Depot in Newark Valley, opened on June 4 for the season with The Tarps, playing classic rock and roll from the fifties through the eighties. 

A good crowd turned out on June 4 for the opening night of Depot Friday Nights at the Lehigh Valley Ray Shaver Depot in Newark Valley. Provided photo.

Little Big Band and Rich Wilson will round out the remaining Friday nights on stage for June, with Little Big Band performing swing, doo-wop and rock on June 18, and Rich Wilson performing standards by Elvis, Frank, and more on June 25.

The Horseshoe Lounge Playboys, playing acoustic backwoods, Americana roots music will lead into July and be performing on July 2, so stay tuned.

Marty Schneider, a Town of Newark Valley historian, created a display in the Depot for the “Sesquicentennial Plus One” – showing history of the Lehigh Valley Railroad in Newark Valley. Provided photo.

Marty Schneider and the Newark Valley Town Historians have also created a very interesting display in the Waiting Room that surrounds the history of the Depot’s train service since the first freight and passenger trains, arriving in early 1870. 

Depot Friday Nights runs June through August; the doors open at 6 p.m. and the free event starts at 7 p.m. Refreshments are always available. 

To learn more about the Depot Friday Night Series, call (607) 642-9516 or visit www.nvhistory.org

The Tarps play music from the sixties and seventies on June 4, and for opening night of Depot Friday Nights at the Lehigh Valley Ray Shaver Depot in Newark Valley. Provided photo.

