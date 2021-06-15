Denice Blinn Peckins is recipient of the 2021 CCSC award

Posted By: psadvert June 15, 2021

Denice Blinn Peckins, recipient of the 2021 Candor Community Services (CCSC) award on June 6 at the Candor Town Hall Pavilion, has played a significant leadership role in the Open Hearts Dinner every Wednesday night at McKendree United Methodist Church.

She is a board member of the Maple Grove Cemetery Association, volunteers her time, and now works at the Candor Community Christian Preschool and is a longtime Sunday School teacher at McKendree. She was also a 4-H club leader for many years.

CCSC recognizes a citizen of the year annually to highlight those in the community who make Candor a better place to live. 

