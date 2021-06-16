Memories and Dogwood Trees

The legend of the Dogwood stands for rebirth, purity, and innocence. “What dies in the winter is born again in the spring,” said Sharon Pond, the mother of Constance (Connie) Mazzarese, who was killed on June 22, 2019 when she was struck by a drunk driver while bicycling on Route 369 in the Town of Fenton. At the time of the tragic accident, the community, her family, and her classmates mourned.

Mazzarese, who would have graduated this year from Owego Free Academy, is not forgotten, however, and a Dogwood Tree is now planted on the school grounds in her honor and memory.

On Thursday afternoon, June 10, Connie’s classmates gathered outside on the school grounds to honor their would-be classmate during a tree dedication in her memory, and to offer some more closure for the family.

“She could have graduated this year,” said Connie Henry, who knew Mazzarese through her volunteer work with animals and with Happy Tails.

Henry added, “She did a lot of wild animal rescue, too. It was shocking and devastating when it happened. She was just 16 at the time.”

Henry noted that Mazzarese also had plans to become a veterinarian, and added, “She was smart enough that she would have succeeded with the schooling.”

Ken Francisco, high school principal, offered some words to those that gathered for the tree dedication, and then introduced Connie’s mom to say a few words.

Tearfully, Sharon Pond spoke mainly of the tree, a flowering Dogwood, and its meaning. Pond noted that her late mother, Beatrice Roberts, was a Sunday School Teacher at a Baptist Church, and always believed that the cross was made out of Dogwood. The tree, and the dedication, held very special meaning for Pond.

Joining her was Connie’s nephew, Brayden Lynch, who was out of town when he learned of her death. Brayden took the death hard, and for the ceremony was honored to remove the ribbon from the tree.

Heath Georgia, a former principal at the school that is now working as a district administrator, attended the ceremony and spoke of Mazzarese.

“She was a nice kid,” said Georgia, adding, “They put the most beautiful tree out here. I’m glad we could do it.”

The school dedicated a tree for Abbey Luffman a few weeks ago. Luffman fell ill with Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura, or ITP, a disease that affects the blood, and was unable to recover. She passed away on Jan. 12, 2020. A tree now stands on the school grounds in her memory.

Also dedicated on the grounds is a tree in remembrance of Kyle Davis, who was killed accidentally while walking east on the railroad tracks at South Depot Street and State Street in Owego when he was struck by an eastbound Norfolk Southern train on May 1, 2019. He was 17 years old and a student at OFA at that time.

And then there were the Allen’s, Zachary in second grade and Trinity in sixth grade at Owego Schools. Both died following a tragic car accident that occurred on Oct. 20, 2019.

The children were on their way home from Sayre, Pa. when the vehicle they were riding in first struck a deer and then was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer. Trinity’s family donated her organs.

“This is five kids in two years,” said Georgia.

He noted that some families wanted to wait until COVID restrictions lifted a bit before the trees were planted and dedicated.

Now, he added, the beautiful trees will remain on the grounds.

“I think, for generations, people will drive by and see it,” said Connie Henry of the tree dedicated to Constance (Connie) Mazzarese, as well as the others.