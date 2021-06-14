Local Girl Scouts, adult volunteers earn President’s Volunteer Service Awards

Local Girl Scouts and adult volunteers from Wolcott, N.Y. and Sayre, Pa., part of the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) Council, earned the President’s Volunteer Service Award for volunteer hours in 2020. The award recognizes outstanding volunteers within certifying organizations who have earned distinction through community service, either in a 12-month period or over the course of a lifetime.

Amy Chilson, an adult Girl Scout volunteer from Sayre, Pa., earned the Silver-level award for 302 service hours. She helped with many local Girl Scout service unit events including ice cream socials, making masks, and sewing blankets for foster care children. Amy is a Lifetime Girl Scout and supports the girls and troop leaders in her area in many ways.

Emily Chilson, a Girl Scout Cadette from Sayre, Pa., earned the Bronze-level award for 69 service hours. She ran a dinner at her local YMCA, made masks, sewed blankets and ran a Girl Scout Daisy troop meeting. She is an 8th grader at Sayre Area High School.

Ella Chilson, a Girl Scout Senior from Sayre, Pa., earned the Silver-level award for 95 service hours. She made masks, sewed blankets, ran an ice cream social and ran a Girl Scout Daisy troop meeting. She is a 10th grader at Athens Area High School.

This presidential honor was founded in 2003 by the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation to recognize the important role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity. The award honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action, too.

Troop 40408 from Red Creek School District in Wolcott, N.Y. earned the Gold-level award for group volunteering.

As a certifying organization, GSNYPENN identifies eligible members as potential recipients, verifies their service hours and distributes the award to selected girls and volunteers.

“We congratulate these GSNYPENN Girl Scouts and adult volunteers for earning the President’s Volunteer Service Award,” says GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale.

Dale added, “Collectively, they recorded more than 966 hours of community service and contributed selflessly to support their communities during 2020. Their volunteerism is a testament to the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. We could not be prouder of their dedication and service.”

To learn more, visit www.gsnypenn.org/.