“June is Dairy Month” initially began in 1937 as a way to distribute extra milk in the warm summer months. By 1939 June became the “official dairy month.” June is Dairy Month acts as a reminder of the health benefits that dairy products provide.

Here are some fun and interesting facts about dairy.

Cow Facts: An average cow produces an average of eight gallons of milk a day; cows eat about 100 pounds of feed a day; cows drink about 35 gallons of water a day – about the same amount as a bathtub full of water; and a cow spends about six hours eating and eight hours chewing her cud every day.

Dairy Facts: dairy products contain nine essential nutrients, including calcium, potassium, vitamin D, and protein; most alternative drinks have only half the nutrients of real milk and cost nearly twice as much; and studies show that milk is superior to water and sports drinks after a workout. Milk is rich in sodium and potassium — both of which help to retain fluids and cause your body to sweat less. In addition, milk contains protein to help your muscles recover quickly.

Dairy Farming Facts: 98% of dairy farms in the US are family-owned and operated; dairy Farmers take great care of their cows, working closely with veterinarians to keep them healthy and comfortable. Dairy cows receive regular checkups, vaccinations, and prompt medical treatment. Dairy farmers follow strict FDA and USDA guidelines and process all dairy foods in a safe environment. All milk is antibiotic free.

“Udderly” Delicious Dairy Recipe

Cheeseburger Chowder

1 lb. ground beef

4 tbs. butter, divided

3/4 cup chopped onion

3/4 cup shredded carrots

3/4 cup diced celery

1 tsp. dried basil

1 tsp. dried parsley flakes

About 4 cups cubed, peeled potatoes

3 cups chicken broth

1/4-cup all-purpose flour

2 to 4 cups of your favorite soft cheese (cheddar, Monterey jack, etc. – measure with your heart)

1 1/2 cups whole milk

3/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1/4-cup sour cream

In a large saucepan over medium heat, cook and crumble beef until no longer pink, drain and set aside. In the same saucepan melt 1-tablespoon butter over medium heat and sauté onions, carrots, celery, basil and parsley until vegetables are tender (about 10 minutes). Add potatoes, ground beef and broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until potatoes are tender (about 15 minutes).

Meanwhile, in a small skillet, melt remaining butter. Add flour; cook and stir until bubbly, 3-5 minutes. Add to soup and bring to a boil. Cook and stir two minutes. Reduce heat to low. Stir in cheese, milk, salt and pepper; cook until cheese melts. Remove from heat; blend in sour cream.