What’s Happening for the Week of June 13, 2021

MAY 15 through SEPTEMBER 18

Historic Railroads of the Southern Tier Exhibit, live presentations will take place on June 26, Aug. 14, and Sept. 11 at the Tioga County Museum, Front Street, Owego. For more information, call 687-2460 or email to museum@tiogahistory.org.

JUNE 13

Chicken BBQ, St. John’s Church, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until sold out, 28 Rock St. Newark Valley. Take-out only. The cost is $10. For tickets, call 687-1068.

Cars and Bikes at Highland Park – Car / Motorcycle Show and Flea and Craft Market, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 801 Hooper Rd., Endwell. Rain or shine. Non-alcohol event. No classes, all vehicles and motorcycles welcome. Hosted by The American Cruisers Car Club. Email to GabeTheGear@aol.com, call (607) 723-0656, or visit www.american2012cruisers.com for more information.

JUNE 14

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. Social distancing and contact free pickup offered. Participants are asked to stay in their car.

Vestal Elks Lodge #2508 Flag Day Ceremony, 6 p.m. at the gazebo located at the four corners in Vestal. Boy scouts from different troops in the Southern Tier will be there to present each flag to the stand. The officers of the Vestal Elks lodge will give a short history on how and why each flag has changed throughout history with Senator Fred Akshar, as well as other local dignitaries, will also be there to talk about the flag and American patriotism. Officers from police departments in Broome and Tioga Counties will also be part of the ceremony. The event is open to the public.

JUNE 15

The Sixth Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2021, noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal, and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m. at the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building located at 56 Main St., Owego.

Berkshire Free Library’s third Tuesday Monthly Board of Trustees meeting will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net to attend.

JUNE 16

Doug’s Fish Fry to Go, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tops Market Plaza parking lot across from Valu Home Center, Route 17C, Owego. Fundraiser for the Owego Lions Club.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Take Out Only. All are Welcome.

JUNE 17

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Candor Farmer’s Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. There will be 25 local vendors with produce, crafts, cheese, meat, maple products, baked goods, kettle corn, brooms, and a food truck.

Storyteller hour at Waterman Conservation Center, 2 p.m., 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. “What is a River” will be read by Nadine Bigsby.

JUNE 18

Strawberry Lawn Party, 4 to 10 p.m., Elks Lodge, 223 Front St, Owego. There will be food, drinks, music, and fun.

Fish Fry, every Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Take-out only. Orders can be placed starting at 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

JUNE 19

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434 and they will come out to your car.

Memorial Park Baptist Church and Grace Lutheran Church will be co-sponsoring ‘Free Ice Cream and Fun’ in the parking lot of the Memorial Park Baptist Church, 1 to 3 p.m., 1013 Front St. in Vestal. For more information, call (607) 785-3757. In case of rain the event will be held on June 26.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. Social distancing and contact free pickup is offered. Participants are asked to stay in their car.

35th Annual Canduckie Derby to benefit the Fourth of July Celebration in Candor, post time is 2 p.m. and the cost is $5 per ticket. First prize is $1,000, second – $500, third – $250, fourth – $100, fifth – $50, and the sixth through the 25th place – $10. The event will take place at the Catatonk Downs, Candor American Legion Post 907, 90 Spencer Rd. Candor, N.Y. There will be a 50/50 raffle beginning at noon as well as concessions. There will also be baked goods and a silent auction beginning at noon. For more information, contact Pat Halstead at (607) 262-0217, email to enphalstead@outlook.com, or visit www.candorjuly4th.weebly.com or facebook.com/Candor-NY-Annual-4th-of-July-Celebration-328569.

A Car Wash to benefit Steamer Museum will be held at Station 2, corner of North Avenue and Temple Street, Owego. All donations will go toward the purchase of a Memorial Bench at the new Steamer Museum being built next to Station 2 on North Avenue.

JUNE 20

The Owego Elks Emporium is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a variety of fun, beautiful, and interesting finds. They are located at 223 Front St. in Owego.

JUNE 21

Presentation by local author Charles Yaple, 7 p.m., Richford Town Hall, Bowery Lane. Yaple will present on Richford Civil War Soldiers and will review the book, So Noble A Cause, by Jerald L. Marsh. Yapel helped to complete the book.

JUNE 23

iPhone/iPad – Basics for the New User Free Online Class, 3 p.m., visit tinyurl.com/GFJCT-class.

JUNE 24

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Candor Farmer’s Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. There will be 25 local vendors with produce, crafts, cheese, meat, maple products, baked goods, kettle corn, brooms, and a food truck.

JUNE 25

7th Annual Animal Care Sanctuary Golf Tournament, breakfast and sign up begins at 8:30 a.m., Captain and Crew tee time is 10:15 a.m. Tioga Golf Club, 151 Roki Blvd., Nichols. For more information, call Kim at (570) 596-2200 or email to kchebalo@animalcaresanctuary.org.

Fish Fry, every Friday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Take-out only. Orders can be placed starting at 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

JUNE 25 and 26

Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, East River Road, Lounsberry.

JUNE 26

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434 and they will come out to your car.

JUNE 30

Researching your Family Tree Free Online Class, 3 p.m., visit tinyurl.com/GFJCT-class.

JULY 1

Candor Farmer’s Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. There will be 25 local vendors with produce, crafts, cheese, meat, maple products, baked goods, kettle corn, brooms, and a food truck.

The Needhams will perform at the Sayre Christian Church, 7 p.m., 427 S. Keystone Avenue, Sayre, Pa. A free will offering will be taken to support the ministry of The Needhams. Call (570) 888-2683 for more information.

JULY 2

Fish Fry, every Friday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Take-out only. Orders can be placed starting at 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

JULY 3

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JULY 8

Candor American Legion Auxiliary Unit 907 May meeting, 7 p.m. Meetings take place on the second Thursday of the month. They practice social distancing and wear facemasks.

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JULY 10

Musical Performance by Ridin’ the Rails will take place at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Tioga County Museum, located at 110 Front St. in Owego. Tickets are available at the door. For more information, call 687-2460 or email to museum@tiogahistory.org.

JULY 13

The Cady Library Summer Reading Program will begin the week of July 13 at 42 East River Rd., Nichols. Be on the lookout for more information. The Cady Library is open Monday from 2 to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 5:30 p.m.; Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. They are open for complete access to patrons. Computer use is still limited to appointments only.

JULY 15

Free Community Dinner, takeout only, from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JULY 16

Drive By and Drop Off Food Drive, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave. in Apalachin. Will benefit the Park Terrace Food Pantry.

JULY 16 and 17

Broome County Public Library Book Sale, Friday from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday (bag sale) from 9 a.m. to noon, 185 Court St., Binghamton. For more information, call (607) 778-6403 or email FriendsBCLibrary@gmail.com.

JULY 28

Owego Kiwanis and Stagecoach Gas Services announce the 26th Annual Golf Outing, 1 p.m. Shotgun Start with dinner to follow at The Links at Hiawatha Landing. The cost is $75 per person and includes driving range, golf cart, dinner and prizes. Dinner only is $20 per person. Make checks payable to Owego Kiwanis Foundation, P.O. Box 335, Owego, N.Y. 13827.

AUGUST 1

The Owego Elks Lodge is sponsoring a captain and crew golf tournament at Pheasant Hill Country Club in Owego. The price is $320 per team (foursome) with golf and cart fees, players’ meals and prizes are included. Smokey Legends BBQ pulled pork sandwich and sides will be served after the event at the golf course. Meal tickets for extra dinner guests are available in advance only for $15 each. Contact the Elks at (607) 687-1039 for more information.

AUGUST 21

The Vestal Elks Lodge #2508 will host the 2nd Annual Veterans Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2071 Vestal Parkway West, Vestal. There will be food, music, raffles, and fun for the whole family. Pre-registration is encouraged due to limited space. If you would like to make a donation or for more information, contact Mindi at (607) 259-3814.