Pavilion dedicated to faithful servant

Members of the Campville Fire Department (CFD), local and state officials and special guests, gathered on June 5 at the CFD station on State Rte. 17C to formally present a pavilion in memory of one of their brothers, John V. Scott.

Scott, then Tioga County Fire Coordinator, gave his life in the line of duty on July 20, 2016 while performing maintenance at a county radio tower in the Town of Owego. A county pick-up truck struck Scott when backing up.

Scott is remembered for his decades of dedicated service to the Town of Owego, Tioga County, and its residents.

A 46-year member of the CFD, Scott was a past fire chief, served as Fire District Commissioner and Fire Coordinator, and was an investigator and a member of the Search and Rescue and HAZMAT teams. In addition, Scott was a member of the NYS Fire Chief’s Association and served as Chair of their Annual Conference.

Among multiple accomplishments, Scott was instrumental in initiating and securing funding for fire service and radio communications projects in the county, introduced the use of technology within the fire service and also oversaw fire and EMS training.

Gwenda Ward, CFD president, opened the ceremony. Members of the V.F.W. Post 1371 Color Guard posted the colors, while bagpiper Rich Maloney played a selection of patriotic tunes.

Walter Jones, a lifelong friend of Scott’s and Chair of the Commissioners of the Town of Owego Fire District, remarked that the pavilion dedication should be remembered as, “A happy day.”

Jones chuckled as he recalled, “John and I met at 4:54 p.m. on March 27, 1967 when we first started working at IBM-Owego, and that is the day our friendship began.”

From personal stories about Scott’s first-ever fire experience with a toaster incident while living in a Johnson City apartment to a time when he programmed a scanner to listen to emergency calls while vacationing in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Jones also recalled the devotion Scott had to his work as commissioner and fire district coordinator.

“He cherished his work and gave his all during many situations,” Jones said, adding, “And it is ironic we lost John while he was working on something he really cared for.”

Jones further commented, “In order to be in this business, it is a family affair,” and referred fondly to Scott’s family and the brotherhood of the CFD family.

Two proclamations were presented at the ceremony – one from Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Marte Sauerbrey, another by Donald Castellucci, Town of Owego supervisor, and Dean Morgan, deputy supervisor.

Attendance by Tioga County Sheriff Gary W. Howard, Tioga County Fire Coordinator Michael Simmons, and Deputy Coordinators Bob Williams, Dave Churchman, Steve and Connie Federowicz, and Frank Okrasinski were recognized.

Senator Fred Akshar stopped by and recalled Scott was a, “Fierce advocate for the community and fire district,” adding, “He didn’t want to hear no, he didn’t want to hear we cannot accomplish something.”

Concluding the ceremony was a benediction delivered by CFD Chaplain Tami Steele, along with the song “Amazing Grace” performed by bagpiper Rich Maloney, and a rendition of “Taps” by Dean Morgan.

A wooden plaque was unveiled that features “John V. Scott Pavilion” in bold letters surrounded by two fire department insignias.

A remembrance plaque and history signage hangs inside the pavilion, and is a memento presented by Scott’s wife Karen, and daughter Denise. Also forever remembered is John Scott, Jr., the son of John and Karen, who passed away in an automobile accident.

Ground was broken in March of 2020 for the 60- by 20-foot pavilion, and was completed in September.

Ward explained, “Our members and other fire department members throughout Tioga County will be able to rent the pavilion,” adding, “We are currently working out details for renting it out to the public.”

Ward remarked, “Most of the planning for the pavilion was done by Karen and Denise, along with committee members Kevin and Jen Ford, and with the assistance of the CFD Board of Directors and Trustees.”

The pavilion, Ward said, has been a wish by the CFD for many years, and added, “Without the generous donation from Karen Scott and her family, this most likely would not have happened.”

Individuals who have questions about pavilion rental should contact Joel at (607) 748-9315.