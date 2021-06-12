Test Drive – 2021 Mazda CX-9

Entry Price: $34,160

Price as Tested: $43,910

This week, it’s the impressive 2021 Mazda CX-9 we review, sporting Grand Touring trim with front-drive and three rows of seating. Notable for 2021 is the CX-9 receiving its sixth consecutive IIHS Top Safety pick award, a prestigious honor because it again proves Mazda’s main concern is making sure all passengers, be it behind the wheel or strapped in a baby seat, is safe, sound and secure.

Mazda engineers note that every aspect of the CX-9 is built to inspire a confident drive thanks to features like its 360° monitor, Active Driving Display, and a complete package of safety features designed to both alert to potential hazards and help avoid collisions and/or lessen impacts. As I’ve said in so many past Mazda reviews, this company, albeit smaller than most of the other major manufacturers, knows both the engineering and safety sides of production and continues to improve their vehicles each and every model year.

New for ’21 is a CX-9 Carbon edition finished with special silver and carbon accents and interior upgrades. It’s sits in the middle of the trim line and is worth a look if you desire a sportier CX-9.

CX-9 pricing starts with the entry front-drive CX-9 Sport starting at $34,160, followed by the Touring at $35,950, aforementioned Carbon at $41,280, Grand Touring at $42,140 and top line Signature at $46,805. Adding AWD to the Sport, Touring, Carbon and Grand Touring will cost $1,900 more while AWD is standard on the Signature series with EPA mileage dropping just a bit to 20 city and 26 highway for all trims.

Motivation finds the new generation Mazda offering more torque coming from the Skyactiv engineered 2.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. The torque enhancement moves up to 320 lb.-ft., up 10 from 2019s 310. This happens thanks to using 93-octane fuel, but if you prefer to choose 87-octane, it will not hurt the engine in any manner and torque stays at 310. The horsepower figures are 250 on the 93-octane or just a bit less at 227 on the 87. The choice is yours.

Coupled to a 6-speed automatic, EPA fuel estimates are 22-city and 28 highway for front drive CX-9 models, while the AWD’s come in at 20 city and 26 highway. Expect zero to 60-mph in about 7.0 to 7.6 seconds depending on fuel octane choice.

As for the amenity notables, the entry CX-9 Sport now features a power driver seat, heated front seats, on/off headlights, automatic high-beams, rain-sensing wipers, and enhanced side mirrors. On the safety side, all trims now arrive with Mazda’s I-Activesense safety and driver-assist features. These include lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist and Smart Brake. When you add the already standard safety items like rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot warning, Smart City Brake Support, and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability, Mazda clearly offers one of the best entry level safety vehicles in the industry.

Our Grand Touring model, meanwhile, features notable improvements compared to the previous generation 2016 to 2019 models. The 8-inch touch screen is replaced by a new 10.25-inch center color display across the board for all infotainment. The speedometer and instrument gauges are on a 7-inch display while the Touring trim and up finds the second-row bench seats with a power tilt and slide feature. If you opt for a Grand Touring model, twin captain chairs and a hands-free power liftgate, two additional USB ports for third row passengers and 20-inch tires and wheels add to the improvements.

Categorized by the EPA as a midsize SUV, these second generation CX-9s are not only shorter in length, they offer a longer wheelbase by 2.1-inches that impacts several areas of the design. Notable are the larger interior dimensions yet a lighter overall weight by some 170 pounds, resulting in better performance and fuel mileage thanks to lighter and stronger build components.

When you add the above mentioned new CX-9 improvements and the Skyactiv vehicle dynamics into the build equation, you end up with a 2021 CX-9 that delivers a correctly matched suspension, smooth shifting transmission, turbo engine and computerized high-tech safety. This results in a Mazda that is sure-footed in the handling area while delivering brisk performance.

Outwardly, CX-9 is pleasing to the eye, and the Grand Touring features a 12-speaker Bose Centerpoint 2 Surround Sound System with AudioPilot, LED Fog lights, power sliding-glass moonroof with one-touch open feature, interior sunshade, front parking sensors, rear backup sensors, second-row retractable window sunshades, SiriusXM Satellite Radio with trial subscription, and a Mazda Navigation System all as standard fare. There’s no need for any expensive options with this trim.

Inside, third row passengers will appreciate the addition of the aforementioned two USB ports and decent legroom. As for cargo, with third row seating in the down position there’s more than ample space for everyday needs. However, when you drop the second row seats there’s more than 70 cu. ft. of space available for those visits to the local hardware or home improvement stores.

In summary, our Grand Touring CX-9 came near fully loaded with just one option, a recommended $595 extra for special dark silver metallic paint. With $1,175 delivery it brought the final retail to $43,910.

Important numbers include a wheelbase of 115.3 inches, 4,236 lb. curb weight, 8.8 inch ground clearance, 38.8 ft. turn circle, from 14.4 to 71.2 cu. ft. of cargo space, 3,500 lb. tow capacity and a 19.0 gallon fuel tank.

Check with your Mazda dealers on purchase incentives and lease opportunities when you visit. CX-9 is a great buy with good owner reliability reports and a 2021 Consumer Reports Auto Issue magazine recommendation.

Likes: Loaded with standard features, high-tech safety is standard, attractive pricing.

Dislikes: Entry models don’t offer some high-tech safety, third row tight, not much else.

(Greg Zyla is a syndicated auto columnist.)