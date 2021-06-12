Ashley Holt recipient of Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce Scholarship

The Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce recently announced the recipient of this year’s $400 NTCC scholarship is Ashley Holt of Newark Valley High School. In a press release from the Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce, they wrote, “She has distinguished herself in many areas – scholastically, athletically, and in her community involvement.”

The release also quoted the recipient, Ashley Holt, in her own words, “Over the past few years I have been involved in many church activities and school clubs. I am a member of the Newark Valley United Methodist Church. For the past two years I have been a Sunday school leader and for the three years prior to that I was an assistant Sunday school teacher.”

She added, “I have also been a volunteer at the community Vacation Bible School which involved helping with crafts, snack, activities, or even being group leader. I believe that by being a member of this community it is my responsibility to give back in as many ways as I can. Being a part of a community like Newark Valley has taught me many things. I am proud to be part of such a tight knit community that always has each other’s back when needed and even when it’s not.”

Ashley is a member of the Varsity club for three years, member of Friends of Rachel, and Treasurer of the Student council for five years and an outstanding athlete in Soccer, Track, and Cheerleading.

Ashley will be attending St. John Fisher College in Rochester where she will be pursuing a degree in Elementary Education.

In the release, the Chamber added, “The NTCC is proud and honored to award this annual scholarship to this very deserving student. Congratulations Ashley!”