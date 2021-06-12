Sayre Historical Society Museum is now open!

The Sayre Historical Society Museum opened for the 2021 season on Saturday, June 5. The hours for this year will be Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The trustees of the society chose the Wednesday hours so that folks who plan to attend the Sayre Borough Concert in the Park series on Wednesday evenings can tour the museum before going to the park for the concert.

The featured exhibit this year is “Downtown: A History of Sayre’s Business Community.” There is also a second exhibit set up in the Henry Farley Community Room that features some of the many artistic treasures from The Robert and Gertrude Gauss estate.

The Society has events planned for the season with the first being Railroad Heritage Day on June 26. The generous gift of the Severn family of items to be sold from the late Gary Severn model train collection will be continued on June 26, on the lawn of the museum.

Plan on visiting the Sayre Historical Society Museum. The state-of-the-art exhibits depict Sayre from its inception and the Lehigh Valley Railroad, which was the mainstay of Sayre for many years. Do not forget to tour the caboose. How many of us remember waiving to the man in the caboose as the trains passed through town?

The Sayre Historical Society Museum is located on South Lehigh Avenue in downtown Sayre. For more information call (570) 882-8221, or visit sayrehistoricalsociety.org or Facebook.

The Sayre Historical Society is a recipient agency of the Endless Mountains Heritage Region, The Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency, The Bradford County United Way, and the generous support of the members of the Sayre Historical Society.