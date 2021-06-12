Gallery Forty-One announces their June Member of the Month

Gallery Forty-One recently announced their June Member of the Month, Jennifer Johnson. Jennifer’s profession is nursing, but her sideline is pottery, eclectic, and practical.

She has been fashioning pieces for less than ten years and has an eye for an earthy appeal and functionality. From preparing the clay, shaping it on the wheel, to firing, glazing, and firing again, Jennifer has a real fondness for creativity and the ability to express herself, which shaping the clay provides.

Jennifer also makes her pottery useable. All of her creations are food, dishwasher, oven, microwave, and freezer safe.

Located at 41 Lake St. in Owego, Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the first and third Sunday of the month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information can be found www.galleryfortyone.com and on Facebook and Instagram at www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego and www.instagram.com/gallery41owego. You can also call (607) 687-2876 during business hours for more information.