Tioga County employees collect items for Rural Ministry’s Soap for Hope Campaign 

Each year, during the month of May, Tioga County Rural Ministry places bins throughout the Owego community – in churches, schools, and businesses – anywhere there is regular foot traffic. The bins are for collecting personal hygiene products, household cleaning products, toilet paper, dish and laundry detergent, soap, deodorant, and toothpaste. These items may not be purchased with SNAP (food stamp) benefits so they are highly desirable.

Staff at the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St. in Owego, created a competition of who could collect the most items. Two teams were created, and during the month of May employees brought in items to contribute.

Items were counted on May 28, and the winning team collected 373 items. The other team collected 203 items.

The 576 items will be dropped off at Tioga County Rural Ministry for their pantry guests to utilize.