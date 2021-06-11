Community Music Concert via Zoom on June 13 to benefit TCRM

On Sunday, June 13 from 6 to 7 p.m., join the First Presbyterian Union Church on Zoom for a powerful hour of music from our area youth musical group, After Hours. These Owego Free Academy instrumentalists will perform and converse with guests that zoom in about their music and experiences with music at OFA.

This is a free concert with any goodwill donations going towards Tioga County Rural Ministry. TCRM supports those in need, a much needed help in our community, especially during our current pandemic.

After Hours is comprised of several musicians that have performed locally and in various venues around the state and country. Instrumentation includes a trumpet, drums, trombone, saxophone, sousaphone, and other percussive instruments.

They annually perform at the Strawberry Festival and other school and community events. Some of those opportunities have not happened this year, so this event offers an opportunity as well to show your support to our talented youth.

Members of After Hours include JJ Bowgren, Jason Caldwell, Jacob Crassin, Jacob Dove, Daniel Hall, Jayden Ripic, Leo Rodriguez, Josh Terry, and Lindsey Williams.

Join them for a fun filled evening of music. The event is sponsored by FPUC and can be joined at Zoom link Meeting ID: 817 689 1196 / Passcode: FPUC. TCRM happily receives donations at www.TCRM.org any time.

Questions can be directed to Bruce Gillette by email to pastorbrucegillette@gmail.com. You can also visit www.FPUCowego.org or find the church on Facebook for reminders and information about the event.