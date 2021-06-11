Kiwanis Club of Owego performs highway cleanup

The Kiwanis Club of Owego helped beautify an area of our local community on Saturday, May 22, at the Kiwanis Circle on Route 17C near McDonald’s. Members picked up trash, pulled weeds, and trimmed the plantings.

Members also placed American Flags at the Circle, in the shape of a cross, to respectfully honor those who have given their lives for our country.

For information on how to participate, or join a Kiwanis club, visit kiwanis.org, find us them on Facebook @owegokiwanisclub, or join them Thursdays at noon at Owego’s Parkview on Front Street.