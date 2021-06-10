Tioga County Deed Transfers

On May 26, 2021, property located at Barbertown Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Peter and Terry Leeds to Ryan Walter for $12,000.

On May 28, 2021, property located at 79 McMaster St., Village of Owego, from Brett Laszewski to Stefan Nortz for $110,000.

On May 28, 2021, property located at Darts Road, Town of Spencer, from Christian Activities Network Inc. to Cris Pasto for $3,500.

On May 28, 2021, property located at 284 Cady Ave., Village of Nichols, from Susan and Thomas Field to Bryant Kithcart for $75,000.

On June 1, 2021, property located at 1135 Route 29, Town of Richford, from Terrie Marsh to George and Linda Kolmel for $5,500.

On June 1, 2021, property located at 96 Talcott St., Village of Owego, from Nathan Zimmer and Matthew Jump to Nicholas Wagner for $100,000.

On June 1, 2021, property located at 1271 Owego Rd., Town of Candor, from Denver and Linda Jones to Rod Howe for $42,000.

On June 1, 2021, property located at 1477 W. River Rd., Town of Nichols, from Kathleen Place to New York Camping and Kayaking LLC for $27,500.

On June 1, 2021, property located at 115 Edgecomb Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from Michael and Susan Kaufman to Melissa Chilson for $127,500.

On June 1, 2021, property located at 1604 East River Rd., Town of Nichols, from Rhonda Seeley As Trustee to Richard West for $94,000.

On June 1, 2021, property located at 4133 State Route 38, Town of Owego, from Gloria Price to Harley and Stormi Jester for $25,000.

On June 1, 2021, property located at 127 Park Place, Village of Waverly, from Robert Blyler to Samantha Maude for $82,500.

On June 1, 2021, property located at 64 South Main St., Village of Newark Valley, from Shondel and Jennifer Wright to Laura and Joseph Riker for $160,000.