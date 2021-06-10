Owego takes ‘care of her own’

Just in time for Memorial Day, the grave marker of Margaret Hastings, an Owego native known around the world as the “Shangri-La WAC,” was reworked to prevent further settling. The marker now rests in a concrete casting at St. Patrick’s Cemetery and matches the grave markers of other family members buried alongside Hastings.

A fundraiser, organized last fall by Owego V.F.W. Post 1371, helped secure the funds necessary to complete the project, which included repair of the graves of Margaret’s parents.

V.F.W. member David Bensley explained that about $1,300 was set aside, which ended up being more than enough for the project. Bensley said the excess, approximately $700, would be used to repair other military grave markers within the cemetery.

He met with cemetery representatives on June 3 to identify additional projects. Most projects will entail raising veteran markers to ground level. It is anticipated that about ten markers can be reworked from the original fundraiser monies. However, there are many more markers that need attention.

Hastings, a 2018 Wall of Fame Inductee from the Owego Free Academy Class of 1932, served her country as an Army Corporal during World War II (Women’s Army Corp). A historic marker stands outside her former home at 106 McMaster St. in the Village.

The world’s attention was captured on May 13, 1945 when Hastings, then an Army secretary based in New Guinea, boarded a C-47 for a trip to a remote village rumored to have been occupied by headhunters.

Tragically, the plane crashed into the side of a mountain and took the lives of 21 passengers. Surviving the ordeal were Cpl. Hastings, Lt. John McCollom, and Sgt. Kenneth Decker. After 47 days in the jungle, Army search crews rescued the trio, with the help of natives.

Thousands in Owego attended a parade in Hastings honor, and she went on to deliver some 200 Victory Bond tour speeches.

Fast-forward 75 years; Bensley was approached by Larry and Lisa Johnston of Brevard County, Fla. about the condition of the grave marker for Hastings. The couple that travels throughout the United States by motor home with their puppy Peanut in tow, had stopped to visit Owego in October 2020.

Larry explained, at the time, that he and his wife had learned about Hastings after reading the Mitchell Zuckoff best-selling book, “Lost in Shangri-La.” After recovering from a travel blunder when they mistook Oswego for Owego the previous year, the couple rolled into Owego last fall to pay respects at the grave site. It was then that Larry reached out to the V.F.W. with their concern.

Bensley remarked, “I wouldn’t have known about the state of the grave if the Johnston’s hadn’t notified the V.F.W.,” and further commented that it ended up being a good example of a task for the V.F.W. ‘s Special Projects fund.

Margaret Hastings rests at St. Patrick’s Cemetery alongside her parents, as well as her sister and brother-in-law. Hastings passed away at the age of 64 on Nov. 24, 1978. Her grave marker, labeled “Margaret H. Atkinson,” displays her married name.

One additional element has evolved since the original story.

Bensley shared that it was discovered that John Steele, the husband of Margaret’s sister, and also buried in the Hastings family plot, was a World War II veteran but did not have a military marker. The result, Bensley said, was assistance from Estey Munroe and Fahey Funeral Home to get a marker produced showcasing Steele’s personal military data. John Steele’s marker was placed about a month ago.

A story with an extraordinary beginning ended on a remarkable note. Bensley is grateful to the community and said he is pleased that, “Owego helped take care of her own.”

Bensley thanks all of the individuals who have donated, to date, and mentioned that personal thank-you letters were sent out.

Individuals interested in donating toward this Special Project can make a check out to V.F.W. Post 1371 and mail it to 207 Main St., Owego, N.Y. 13827. Please make a note in the memo line of the check, “For Veterans Markers.”