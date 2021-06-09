The Old Coot is an old dog

I don’t know if it’s true or not – the saying – “You can’t teach old dogs new tricks.” I do know it’s true for me. I can’t learn or adapt to anything new. Take the way the media describes the different generations; baby boomers, generation -X, Gen-2, Millennials and the like, and then assigns characteristics to a group and predicts how they will behave in certain situations. Whenever they do that on TV I yell at my screen, “What are you talking about?”

I’ve had the terms explained to me; I’ve worn out the Google icon on my cell phone looking them up, but the meaning never sticks. My high school graduating class, Binghamton Central High School class of 1960, is in a generational designation that doesn’t fit. We’re part of the “Silent Generation,” people born between 1928 and 1945. Those of us born during the war (me and my high school cronies) were unaware of what was going on in the world or of the day-to-day restrictions the population endured to support the war effort (gas rationing, lack of building supplies, no new cars and limited supplies of grocery items).

We have nothing in common with the members of the Silent Generation born in the 1920’s and early- to mid-1930’s. They have very distinct memories of life in that era. We’re more like Baby Boomers (those born between 1946 and 1964), but we’re not allowed in that club.

I don’t like generational labels; and not just because I can’t remember what they mean. They don’t make sense; the way attributes of different aged people are clumped together. Take “Millennials” for example – people born between 1981 and 1997. They are now aged 24 to 40. The two halves of that age group are like night and day when it comes to predicting how they might behave in various situations.

Here’s how I look at the generations, in terms I think most people can understand. Terms that are tried and true. Or were, until the media started talking down to us by using sociological terms instead of everyday language. My groupings start with babies, then moves up the age chart: toddlers – little kids – pre-teens – teenagers – college kids – young adults – middle agers – seniors, and finally, old coots and nice little old ladies. These are age clumps that have fairly similar outlooks on life, behaviors and opinions.

This is coming to you from an un-proud member of the Silent Generation. We’re not silent at all. We’re notorious for airing our half-baked opinions on today’s society and how much better things were in the good old days. But you know that if you made it this far.

Comments, complaints? Send to – mlessler7@gmail.com.