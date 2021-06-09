Readers’ Column for the week of June 6, 2021

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

I would like to thank the couple that backed into my driveway and offered to take the time to help me put my containers into my garage. That was very thoughtful of them and is so appreciated.

To the person who is concerned about the dog not being cared for properly, you could try the SPCA. The closest one to you is in Tompkins County, with their main shelter in Ithaca. You can call them at (607) 257-1822 or go to their website at spcaonline.com. Hope you get some results!

It’s been about three weeks that a utility pole was replaced on Elm Street in Newark Valley. When can we expect the old one to be removed and the streetlight to be hooked back up?

Speaking of Newark Valley, what is it going to take to have the speed limit on Route 38 obeyed by the truck drivers after the sun goes down? It turns into a speedway, especially early in the morning.

I am so thankful that the Village of Spencer will finally clean up the high grass on Main Street and Kennedy Street. It’s a mess. Too bad the Enforcement Officers don’t stay long.

The Owego Volleyball team is looking to collect your bottles and cans. If you have any you’d like to donate, please contact Heather at (607) 687-2434 ext. 25.

High grass, junk cars, bags of accumulated garbage and rubbish, they all harbor ticks, rodents, pollute water, attract kids and are fire hazards. All of these nuisances are Local Code violations and can be removed by the Village or Town Board, and the Code Enforcement Officer can just bring the violation to their attention. The Boards have the final say about removing violations. So give credit where credit is due.

Here is a new Cuomo twist. I asked our New York State Education Department about a document they had published and placed in the public domain. Their response contained the following: “Confidentiality Notice – This email, including all attachments, is confidential and intended solely for the use of the individual or entity to which it is addressed. This communication may contain information that is protected from disclosure under State and/or Federal law.” This is a New York State government response to a taxpayer. Please appreciate “is confidential” and “may contain”. Our stellar New York State civil service can issue an email stating, “don’t know” and “may” define ignorance as confidential. I guess this explains why no one in the state’s government will answer the phone. By the way, shouldn’t everything Cuomo does have transparency? This is not a government of the people for the people. I hope Cuomo doesn’t send me to jail for telling you this!

Today I read that the Village of Spencer was able to get a new code enforcement officer. I don’t live in the Village of Spencer, but immediately going on and on about the new code officer’s availability to take complaints is half the reason as to why individuals don’t tend to stay in the position long. Everyone, residents and politicians, need to all realize that the code enforcement officer can’t just collect money for tickets and wave a magic stick and the issues are resolved. There is a process that usually takes months; not to mention that he or she may need to take the required courses that require time. So this comment is for everyone in all these local Tioga County towns and villages. Remember that the code enforcement officer has many duties other than high grass and someone’s junk car; they’re also not the referee for you and your confrontational neighbors. They aren’t making a killing, so please give them some credit for what they can do and realize that they are one person. Maybe even ask if there is any way you could help.

If you cannot use your, you’re, there, their, they’re, seen and saw correctly, why should we think you’re able to comment intelligently on more complex issues?

A big THANK YOU to everyone involved in the Village of Owego’s Memorial Day services and convoy. To what appeared to be the majority of my neighbors, shame on you for not showing up to this event honoring our veterans (and also first responders). You couldn’t find an hour to come and watch on a lovely spring morning? I can only hope you were at the cemetery decorating the graves of your loved ones.

Solar panels are not better for the environment. Solar panels produce tons of toxic waste. Some of the compounds are: Cadmium compounds that cause lung, prostate, kidney and pancreatic cancers; Lead, a heavy metal that we all know causes a host of horrible problems; and a bunch of organic compounds that can cause everything from corrosive water supplies to health problems. There is no evidence that rainwater runoff into our water supplies will not contain these chemicals and solar farms are usually constructed in areas that use private wells. The carbon footprint for solar is not smaller than the footprint for fossil fuels. Some solar panels release nitrogen trifluoride (NF3), and it is 17,000 times worse for the atmosphere than carbon dioxide. If you have a solar farm going up around your house, fight to keep it out! These should not be built near existing homes and wells. Don’t believe the studies put out by the solar industry. Look for studies done by universities. They have much less bias than a company trying to make a profit.

There have been many comments in this section about code enforcement recently. Construction codes have become far more complex in recent decades and a staff of three to four people would have more diversity of knowledge and experience and would be more capable than a staff of one person, which is all that most towns and villages in Tioga county can justify. The county should consolidate code enforcement to a county government function, both to save money, taxes, and improve capability. But each municipality should set basic guidelines for priorities. Regarding control of grass height and other appearance related property issues, that problem should be resolved more through neighborhood cleanup efforts. If your neighbor’s lawn is too high, go talk with them and ask if you can mow it for them. Voluntary solutions are often very effective.

To the gentleman giving away rhubarb on Van Etten Road in Spencer – some fertilizer would improve the harvest (as the stalks are the edible part). Thank you for sharing this old-time favorite for others to enjoy!

I have two huge 40-gallon containers full of quilting fabric that I am giving away; all colors, scraps, and yardage. Take some or take it all, it all has to go. Call me at (607) 321-7220 or email to gmpatnettleton@gmail.com.

Is the bridge at the end of Railroad Avenue (near Sabin Road) in Spencer on “the list” to be replaced? It is crumbling!

I have lots of bags of bottles and cans and I would like to get rid of them. I’ve washed most of them but I can’t guarantee that they are all clean. They are in bags. If you would be interested in having them, please leave your phone number or the name of your organization in The Owego Pennysaver and I will get back to you.

A few weeks ago I called and asked if you could place an ad in your reader’s column about the Newark Valley Railroad Depot and the music they used to have there on Friday nights. I’d like to know if anyone would have any information to see if they were going to have that again to please put the answer in this column. Thank you and have a good day.

I read an article recently that said a lot of paper goods come from Canada and now they’re running out of trees to make paper from. Well I get enough junk mail, if we cut out all the junk mail that we don’t need at all then we wouldn’t have to cut down all those trees. Junk mail is strictly a waste, a total waste, and you should call your congressman and tell them. Somebody approved those rates for junk mail. It’s outrageous, it’s stupid and we are paying for it! Do something.

For all those religious people that pray to a God, it’s totally ridiculous. The God they pray to is a figment of their imagination and they want money from people to run the church.

Well I’m the clown that keeps calling in about wearing masks while eating in restaurants. I do wear a mask while eating in restaurants. I also order takeout and delivery whenever possible to avoid this. I also work in a restaurant and don’t like customers breathing in my face without a mask on. If the customers can’t wear a mask while eating in a restaurant, consuming food and sitting at a table, why can’t they stay home and order takeout and delivery? I would rather see a restaurant on takeout only than have to have a customer breathe in my face. I also do realize that the mandate did say you could wear it until you were seated, but you could take it off while you were seated. I don’t understand why this is so. In any other business you have to wear it the full time you are in there. I’m just saying, if people can’t eat with a mask on, then that’s too bad.

Whatever happened to the art of conversation? It used to be an exchange, taking turns with happenings, ideas, news and so forth. Now one person goes on for an hour or so and by this time the other person has forgotten what they had wanted to say. What’s a good way to handle this?

Social media and fake news is no longer based on facts, just storytelling. Facts are now being manipulated for politics.

The question remains, how can an unvaccinated person with no COVID and no mask infect another unvaccinated person? I still see no logic here, no science; so thanks but no thanks on the vaccine. Please do not tell me what to do. I am in control of my own life and I am so glad I have more years behind me than in front of me.

If you would like to study the bible through the mail, call The Discover Bible School at (607) 687-3078 and you can be enrolled in a course.

I am glad somebody else called in about that house on Main Street in Nichols with the garbage piled to the roof on the porch. It puts the new Nichols Fire house to shame. I also want to thank Darlene for delivering The Owego Pennysaver every week; even in the bad winter that we had, she always made it through. I thank God we live in the USA.

For the person who called last week about the Village of Newark Valley’s salaries; I can tell you that a few years ago the mayor doubled his salary overnight. Maybe he deserved a raise, but why keep the raise on the down low? The raise wasn’t announced in the village newsletter. You can see the village budget online, but it’s so poorly presented it’s hard to make sense of the budget. For things to change in Newark Valley residents need to stop being shielded.

The individuals who mowed and trimmed the Berkshire Cemetery did a great job. It’s probably the best I’ve ever seen in my lifetime.

About the COVID vaccine, I choose not to put drugs and poison into my system. So many people tell me to get vaccinated, they are telling everybody to get vaccinated. Do we really have that many doctors in this area? I do not take my orders from them, the CDC, Dr. Fauci, Biden, or anybody else. Thanks, but no thanks, I will take care of myself.

I would like to thank the Med Shed at the Nichols Presbyterian Church and also thank Charlene for being so kind in delivering a walker to me. It would be a great place for donations. They provide a great service!

National Political Viewpoints

“There are many parallels between the deformities that grip Israel and the deformities that grip the United States. The two countries are moving at warp speed towards a 21st century fascism cloaked in religious language, which will revoke what remains of our civil liberties and snuff out our anemic democracies. The failure of the United States to stand up for the rule of law, to demand that the Palestinians, powerless and friendless, even in the Arab world, be granted basic human rights mirrors the abandonment of the vulnerable within our own society. We are headed, I fear, down the road Israel is heading down. It will be devastating for the Palestinians. It will be devastating for us. And all resistance, as the Palestinians courageously show us, will only come from the street.” Chris Hedges: Israel, The Big Lie” May 14, 2021

Dr. Fauci is a liar, period, and end of story. Dr. Collins, who was Fauci’s boss, admitted today that the National Institute of Health funded Eco Health Alliance, who then supplied $600,000 to the Chinese Wuhan Virology lab for gain of function experiments to increase the lethality of the COVID virus. Dr. Collins also said he did not know if similar funds are going to Russia today. The Chinese owe the world for perhaps 5 million real COVID deaths before this is over. What is this world coming to!

~

The difference between a democrat and a republican is simply this; democrats play by the rules, they are all for law and order. The republicans, they would just as soon storm the Capitol Building and threaten the vice president’s life.

~

President Biden should be very careful about his security details. His vice president would like to see him out of the picture so she could take over.

~

I’d like to know why Senator Mitch McConnell and all those other republican senators are dead set against investigating the Jan. 6 riot on our Capitol Building. The fact is that you don’t give a damn; you don’t want to know the truth. Well you know what, us voters give a damn. We want the truth, we demand the truth, and you will be out on your butt. You think this is going to help you in the elections? You are a fool, so isn’t Trump and all you trumpsters.

~

Attention all American citizens! The republicans in the senate of the congress have blocked the insurrection investigation. My family and I, personally, will never, ever vote for another republican, no matter how awesome they appear to be because obviously they do not have the good of the nation or the good of the people as their main objective. They are just bowing to a traitorous dictator. We need to vote all republicans out! Every single one of them, because they are not American.

~

Newsflash! I just got a great big laugh from the buffoon who stated Biden will stand up to Putin. Biden just allowed Putin to bypass Ukraine and pump oil directly to Germany and Western Europe, thereby ensuring total energy dependence on Russia. Biden also destroyed our pipeline hopes too, so that we cannot compete with Russia! Biden wants to give China free COVID vaccine formulas. Yes sir, Biden is really tough on communist regimes. How many millions did the Biden consortiums get from Russia and China? Oh well, I forgot. Don’t ask for the truth in this country.

~

Let me be the first to say that Joe is a jack-of-all-trades. He’s Pinocchio, a snake in the grass, a joker, a clown and a puppet, and my list goes on and on. There really is no comparison between President Trump and Biden regarding any lies. President Trump delivered for the American people. He did what he said he would do, unlike Biden.

~

I just have to wonder, when it comes to Joe Manchin of West Virginia, he’s straddling the fence because he has intentions of running for president in 2024. He’s couriering both favors of the isles, especially the republicans. I think that’s pretty reprehensible, he’s a hypocrite and they don’t come any more obvious than that.

~

I’d like to know, what is Joe Manchin trying to prove? What is he trying to accomplish? How about somebody tell me that.

~

What I would like to know, why isn’t that senator from Pennsylvania arrested for aiding and abetting criminals? He paid to have charter buses to bus people to Pennsylvania for the day of the insurrection to attack the Capitol. This is bull and you people know it. These criminals are getting away with murder. We need to start locking some of these republicans up because right now, in my book, every republican in there is a criminal. I’ll tell you, most people are starting to think that way too.

~

On Memorial Day I watched with sadness at the Arlington Cemetery. All those soldiers, they fought for our country and for us. What would they think of this country now? What would they think about the insurrection at the capital? What would they think about QAnon?

~

President Biden and Vice President Harris; you have no business running this country when you can’t take time to go to the border? You see the crisis in our country and you can’t feed the people or give the people what they need. We have a family member that is disabled and they cannot get any help, which is unbelievable! And yet we are going to bring all these migrants and we are going to give them everything they need. Take care of your own country! Wake up and do your job.