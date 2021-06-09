Central NY Fire Convention back after year postponement

Owego Hose Teams, Inc. in partnership with the Owego Fire Department is hosting the 127th annual Central New York Firemen’s Association (CNYFA) convention July 8 through July 11 in downtown Owego. The convention, originally scheduled for 2020, was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Representing 20 counties comprised of 500 fire departments, CNYFA serves the volunteer fire and emergency medical services of Central New York through education, legislation and recognition, while building camaraderie with its members and partners.

A full weekend of events for the convention is planned.

On Thursday, July 8, a welcome reception will take place at American Legion Post #401 with live music by the Latimer Lee Band. Friday, July 9, will begin with a golf outing at Tioga Golf Club in the morning followed by a block party in the Flats area of the village in front of the Croton Hose Co. #3 Fire Station on Talcott Street. DJ Tommy D. of Flat Rat Adventures will be spinning your favorite tunes of today and yesterday at the party. Firehouse Subs will have their mobile fire food truck on hand. Youth hose races will take place with garden hoses. The Broome County Firefighters Association Safety Trailer will be onsite, in addition to bounce houses for children.

The block party is being dedicated in honor of Bob Powell, a well-known local DJ who has courageously battled COVID-19. After the block party, fireworks will be held at Draper Park on Front Street in Owego with an after-party at the John Barleycorn Tavern featuring the Beatles Band.

The fireworks display will be 26 minutes long with over 500 rounds beginning after sundown.

Saturday, July 10, will kick off with a memorial service and awards ceremony at the Baker Fireman’s Fountain in the Courthouse Square at 8 a.m. followed by fire service meetings at the VFW Post 1371 on Main Street.

Firematic hose races will take place on Main Street between Church Street and Spencer Avenue in the afternoon at 1 p.m., followed by a grand firefighter’s parade at 5 p.m. Races include the ladder, wye, and motor hose. Cash prizes and trophies will be awarded to hose race and parade winners.

A dinner will conclude the day’s events at the VFW at 7 p.m. followed by an after-party at the Rainbow Trail on North Avenue with music by the Kitchen Sink Band at 6 p.m., the Blues Brothers of Central New York at 8 p.m., and the Gents at 10 p.m.

Owego last hosted the convention that is rotated yearly throughout the state in 2010. CNYFA and the convention hold special meaning for Owego firefighters as the association’s founding member and first president was Owego’s own Past Owego Fire Chief, Frank M. Baker. Baker also served as president of the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) and is widely known today for his charitable contributions that live on in Owego.

These contributions include the recently restored Baker Fireman’s Fountain, donated in memory of his son George H. Baker, and the clock tower atop Owego Central Fire Station. The year 2021 marks the 126th anniversary since the Central convention was first held in Owego in 1895. Other years Owego hosted the convention include 1908, 1924, 1934, 1953, 1970, 1987, 1995, and 2010.

The public is invited to participate at all events except the fire service meeting on Saturday morning, July 10. Convention information, to include registration for the convention golf outing, dinner and parade, are available on the hose team website at www.OwegoHoseTeams.com.