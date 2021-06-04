The Past and The Future of The Tioga County Fair

It was with heavy hearts last June when the fair was postponed due to COVID restrictions. The 2020 cancellation broke tradition when everyone desired some semblance of normalcy. How could one of the oldest county fairs in New York State suddenly cancel?

But now it is 2021, and things seem to be returning to as they were. Masks are staying in hospitals, families are once again getting together in one room, and toilet paper is no longer horded like diamonds. There is a lot to celebrate. That makes the return of the Tioga County Fair all the sweeter.

To commemorate the return of this tradition, we should remind ourselves on the history of such an important community event and what that history means for the future.

There have been fairs in Tioga County since the early 1800s. However, once the Tioga County Agricultural Society formed, the fair became a more farmer centric activity. It would be a long time before the fair would look like what it does today. There were no elaborate and exciting horse races or daredevil stunts.

Jonathan Marks, current Tioga County Fair president, stated, “The fair began as an exhibit of what the Tioga County farmers were producing.”

He went on to list the many different types of produce that would-be put-on display for the public, ranging from veggies to cattle.

The first fairs had craft elements – full of elaborate and homemade goods. People would come from all around the area to see what farmers and craftsmen had to offer. The well off would wear top hats, stuffy suits, and brandish a cane. The less privileged may have worn sack coats and felt hats. No matter how fairgoers dressed themselves, they would culminate on the fair grounds to purchase local goods and celebrate tradition.

Back then, the fair was held in Spencer. At the time, Spencer was the base of the early Tioga Country Agricultural Society. Thomas Farrington, Owego native and one-time New York State Attorney-general, would take over as president of the agricultural society in 1837. Under his leadership, the fair would be held on ground owned by James Pumpelly.

James Pumpelly was a self-made entrepreneur. He helped establish turnpikes, railroads, and even steamboats in the Tioga area. It is not an overstatement to say that James Pumpelly had his hand in almost everything in the Owego area at this time. His last name is known for the bed and breakfast on Front Street. I know it as the place where I embarrassed myself during prom.

The fair was held on Pumpelly land for a couple of years. But it was short lived. The fair was organized on and off as the Tioga County Agricultural Society went through internal struggles.

The society’s disorganization lasted until Harvey Coryell took over as president. Harvey was from Nichols and he was also a town officer In Nichols from 1849-50, and then from 1853-54. His period of leadership was shortly after Nichols grew to substantial size in the early 20s. Harvey Coryell brought the fair back to Owego, to the delight of the town.

The current Tioga Country Agricultural Society considers the 1859 fair as the first official Tioga County Fair. While the fair took place in different areas, from Spencer to where the Owego Elementary School is now, it remained an elaborate craft fair and vegetable display. That was until 1871.

G.H. Pumpelly, grandson of the previously mentioned James Pumpelly, sponsored the creation of the Owego Driving Association. Horse riding must have been in the Pumpelly blood. When James was 28 years old he rode from Connecticut to the Tioga area, entirely on horseback. That is about 255 miles. I can’t even imagine how his legs must have felt at the end of that journey.

G.H. Pumpelly, channeling his grandfather, helped create the Owego Driving Park around 1871. The track is still used for fast trotting to this day, although it would be many years until the park was named Marvin Park after the owner, Dr. Charles Marvin. The track is roughly a half-mile and oval shaped. It is oddly inconspicuous, almost hiding its over-a-century year-old heritage.

In 1873, The Tioga County Agricultural Society rented the track for $250. That is roughly $5,000 today. The track was a successful addition to the fair, adding to the tradition of the fair for years to come. It also laid the groundwork for the fair to appear at what is now Marvin Park for the next coming years. Many fairgoers today have fond memories of watching the horse and riders compete. It is impossible to believe the fair and the track were once separate.

In response to the popularity of the track, the Tioga County Agricultural Society purchased it for $5,000 – that is $100,000 in 2021. The track remained a part of the Tioga County Agricultural Society until Dr. Charles Marvin bought it in the 1920s – hence Marvin Park. When the park was purchased, the contract stated the fair was allowed to use the track every year.

The fair would continue to advance and change. The track would be joined by elaborate carnival rides. Soon, the original vision of the fair would grow more complex and people from all around the county would grow to expect new attractions.

Now, the fair has the sounds of metal creaking as the Ferris wheel goes round and round. The air smells of delicious fried food and other treats. The fair grounds are packed with tents and people from school or work. These are the things people miss most – friends, fun, connection.

Since the official first fair in 1859, the fair has only been postponed two times. That was during the flood in 2011 and COVID in 2020. But the further we go back, the more we see. The fair has had some bumps over its long history, but it bounced back and serviced the people of the county again.

The 2021 Tioga County Fair is scheduled for Aug. 9-16. Many people have fears of COVID and when asked, Jonathan Marks stated, “We just got CDC guidelines and they are subject to change.”

Marks and the fair board understandably expressed concerns over stressing the volunteer workers past what is possible. But there is hope. Jonathan Marks stated that he felt they were, “going in the right direction.”

If everything goes off without a hitch, admittance to the fair will be 10 dollars. There will be carnival activities and the beloved tractor pull. It will be outdoor fun – something that everyone needs right now.

If the fair is not held due to extenuating circumstances, it is important to remember what drove to create the fair in the first place. Back in the early 1800s, the fair was for farmers and local business. So, if there is a fair or not, help the community and support local farms.