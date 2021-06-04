Denice Peckins Named Candor Citizen of the Year 

Candor Community Services has named Denice Peckins as its Candor Citizen of the Year for 2021. The public is invited to a reception in her honor on Sunday, June 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Town of Candor Pavilion located at 101 Owego Rd. Remarks will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Denice has a significant leadership role with the Open Hearts Dinner every Wednesday night at McKendree United Methodist Church, which serves hundreds of dinners weekly. In 2020, a total of 18,503 Open Hearts dinners were served. She also is on the board of the Maple Grove Cemetery Association, volunteered and now works at the Candor Community Christian Preschool, and is a longtime Sunday School teacher at McKendree.

Aside from all this she has been an advocate of the Candor Farmers’ Market and is well known for her baked goods and her smile.

Candor Community Services Corporation is a registered 501(c)(3) founded in 1976 with a broad mandate to improve the Candor community. CCSC annually recognizes a Citizen of the Year, awards college scholarships to community volunteers, and collaborates with other individuals and organizations to make Candor a better place. In 2021, CCSC contributed $1,000 to the Candor EMS and $2,000 to college scholarships.

New board members, donations and ideas are always welcome. You can find them on Facebook or contact president Mel Foster at candorite@gmail.com for more information.