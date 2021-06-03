Tioga County Public Health announces their Employee of the Quarter 

Tioga County Public Health recently announced that Laura Bennett has been selected as the Employee of the First Quarter for 2021.

Bennett joined Tioga County Public Health as a Health Educator in May 2019. Her duties include serving as the Cancer Prevention in Action Grant Coordinator, and she assists the Nursing Department with the Lead and Immunization programs by coordinating work plans, and developing educational materials.

Bennett also assists in chairing the Immunization Coalition and manages the county’s wellness program by providing monthly education sessions and is often seen setting up walking challenges, healthy eating and cooking contests, and other fun activities for the county or public health staff.

“Laura has a special talent at preparing flyers and monthly bulletins,” the Health Department stated in a release.

They added, “Laura spends many hours, including weekends, early mornings and evenings doing contract tracing and immunization clinics for COVID. Laura is very knowledgeable about COVID and many people, the public, and fellow co-workers go to her with their many questions.”

Most recently, Bennett has been assigned the task of being one of their media faces.

The Department added, of Laura, “[She] is always friendly and willing to help out and take on new projects, and always with a smile.”

Bennett lives with her husband John and together they have dogs, cats, and many chickens.

Bennett is the cool and fun aunt to three young nieces and she enjoys running. Her most recent accomplishment was getting her master’s degree in Public Health, while working full time.