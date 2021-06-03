Owego Elks to host fundraiser on June 11

The Owego Elks will be doing a BBQ Boneless Spare Rib Dinner on June 11 for pick-up from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego. The meal comes with BBQ Boneless Spare Ribs, Corn Casserole, and Cherry Cobbler. The price for the meal is $10 cash or check.

This month The Owego Elks are continuing their Sponsor-A-Meal program to allow community members to buy a meal for a donation. Sponsor-A-Meal donations will benefit staff at assisted living facilities in Tioga County.

This event is by pre-order only with all orders due by Monday, June 7. Orders can be placed by leaving a message at (607) 687-1039, via email to owegoelksevents@gmail.com, or via a message to the Owego Elks 1039 Facebook page.

All proceeds from the monthly takeout dinners will go to fund the replacement of the lodge roof. The original building, known as the Latham A. Burrows House, was built in 1830 and is in both the New York State and National Historic Registers.

For more information on the Roof Fundraiser, visit the Owego Elks Lodge 1039 GoFundMe page.