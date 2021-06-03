Think One Pure Thought Every Day, and watch your life change 

You are what you think. The mind is constantly occupied in thought processes and it is virtually impossible to have a vacant yet alive mind. Our entire world has been created by our thoughts.

The results of these thoughts are manifested immediately and sometimes they take a longer period to come into the practical. Thoughts, when given constant energy and attention, will come into form; they are the basis for all our actions.

Since we must think, and by putting our thinking into action, we create an either positive or negative world around us; wouldn’t it then be most sensible for us to think the very highest of thoughts, the purest of thoughts, so that the world we create would be of the same quality – high, noble and pure?

You may be wondering what is a pure thought and can’t all thoughts be classified as pure. A pure thought is one that is free from all the vices like ego, hatred, pride, jealousy, greed, or anger. A pure thought, when transferred into action, enriches the creator as well as the creation. It is an energy that is formed at the highest levels of self-respect but extends far beyond the self, making everything it touches also of the highest quality.

In our busy hectic day, thoughts come at a fast and furious rate and it becomes difficult to quickly discriminate. Pure thoughts are becoming sadly rare, as evidenced by the world we have created around us.

The pollution in all areas speaks of impurity within our thought processes. A polluted environment is created by our polluted thoughts.

Today there are crow-like as well as swan-like characteristics among the people of the world. Wherever there is rubbish you will find the crow feasting noisily. To gossip, to lie, to speak evil, to use vile language as well as to listen to these, is to have crow-like characteristics.

The swan is most selective. It sees only the gems and virtues. If there are pearls and pebbles, the swan selects only the pearls. To speak truth, to think positive and powerful thoughts, to think of the good in the self and others is to have the characteristics of a swan. How majestically the swan glides along, not seeing the ugly, only the beautiful! It is a picture of dignity and respect.

Now is the time to accumulate spiritual positive energy and share that energy with each one. Practice and carry this pure thought with yourself: I am beautiful, I am strong, I am smart and I am loved. If everyone had even just one conscious pure thought a day, like this thought, what a beautiful thing would happen! Our old, polluted world would be transformed into a wonderland of dignity, self-respect, peaceful and caring natures and uncontaminated brotherhood.

