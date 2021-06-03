American Legion Auxiliary News

Tioga County’s meeting of the American Legion Auxiliary will take place at Hickories Park at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 14. Look for the pavilion with flags on it. Pick up dinner and come early for a picnic.

A new slate of officers will be installed during the meeting with Angela Malone from Candor as President, 1st Vice to be decided (Nichols Unit), 2nd Vice Peggy Hathaway (Owego), Treasurer Nancy Leonard (Candor), and Secretary Sandie Baker (Candor).

It’s been a long year with COVID restrictions, but the auxiliary is hoping to get back on track with regularly scheduled meetings and to become more active as an organization for the good of area Veterans and surrounding communities.

All Unit members from Owego, Nichols and Candor are cordially invited to attend.