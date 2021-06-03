Owego’s First Friday returns on June 4

Owego’s First Friday will return and kick off the summer season on June 4, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the historic Village of Owego, and in partnership with Lockheed Martin and the Historic Owego Marketplace (HOM).

Owego’s First Friday is a monthly event where many of the merchants in Owego offer specials and discounts. Art galleries and shops are bursting with the work of local artists on display, restaurants serve up specials, and live music can be heard throughout the Village.

Paint, Plant and Sip: This month, with funding from Lockheed Martin, HOM will focus on beautifying the Village. Members will be seen out and about planting planters and sprucing up! Bring the kids to participate in a “Paint and Plant a Pot” event! Participants of all ages will find stations on Lake and Front, where you can decorate your own small planter and take a plant home! Near the Black Cat Gallery, located on Front Street, you can pick up and enjoy some free lemonade as you stroll.

Old Time Music Fills The Streets of Owego: Live music will be performed beginning at 5 p.m. on the corner of Lake and Front, and again at 6 p.m. on the corner of Lake and Main. Brian Vollmer and Adam Gulliford grew up minutes away from each other but had neither met nor played music together until now. Over the last 20 years these two have lived a life full of Old-Time banjo and fiddle music, but on two entirely different paths. Adam headed West and Brian rambled South, and they didn’t know it then but they both studied and played with many others in their respective regions that had communities embracing Rustic Rural American Folk life and the traditions. Adam recently moved to the Southern Tier and it wasn’t too long after his arrival that he and Brian met up and played music as if they’d been playing since they were kids back in their hometown. Visit banjoandfiddle.com to learn more.



Owego Is On The Move! While HOM is planning for community events and promoting our local merchants, Tioga County Economic Development is fast at work managing a variety of revitalization projects in our community. Visit Team Tioga to learn more about how the Village of Owego is collaborating with the Owego Hose Teams and the Cornell University Design Connect team to create a design and site plan for the North Avenue Park based on community feedback. Stop at the Tioga County Visitor’s Center to learn more about this exciting project and the history of the site during First Friday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Learn about The American Flag at The Elks Lodge: The Owego Elks will be holding a Flag Day Ceremony on the lawn of the Elks Lodge at 223 Front St. in Owego beginning at 6 p.m. This celebration of American history features examples of various early flag designs and the evolution to our modern day version. Grilled hot dogs, chips and sodas will be sold after the ceremony.

Visit the Tioga Arts Council: From the poem, won’t you celebrate with me by Lucille Clifton, BETWEEN STARSHINE & CLAY: An Exhibition Celebrating Artists of Color is Tioga Arts Council’s (TAC) juried June exhibition. It will open on Friday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at TAC, 179 Front St., Owego. Represented in the show are 20 artists of color from places including Broome, Onondaga, Tioga, and Tompkins Counties.

Owego First Friday and all HOM produced community events are made possible with support from Lockheed Martin and the local small business community. The sponsors for the opening First Friday of the season include The Black Cat Gallery, Original’s Bar and Lounge, Simple Form Pilates, The Owego Kitchen, and Up The Creek Ladies Consignment Boutique, Gallery 41, and Coughlin & Gerhart.

For more information on Owego’s First Friday, visit www.owego.org.