Readers’ Column for the week of May 30, 2021

There appears to be a few “fans of this column” in The Owego Pennysaver from Newark Valley. Keep your comments coming. Make the Mayor and Board aware that we need to be kept in the loop about what’s going on because it’s our village and some of us have ideas and opinions too! Personally I find it difficult to go to a meeting and have your voice heard. I didn’t realize that a new employee was being considered until I read in the newsletter that they were interviewing. Shouldn’t things of this nature be out there (newsletter) for the public to be made aware of and to comment or question why?

~

What’s wrong with young adults nowadays? They do not respect other people’s property, they literally drive on it, tear it up. You ask them nicely, please do not come on my property and they still do it! Call the police; well the police have enough to worry about. What’s wrong with parents not teaching their children a little respect for people’s property that they pay taxes on?

~

A question for you folks that are reading the Owego Pennysaver – is it okay for somebody to have very bright lights that come into your home? Can you do anything about it? Is it illegal? It comes into two rooms in my home, upstairs and downstairs. Can something be done? You can’t talk to them and we don’t have a code enforcement officer around here, so what do you do? Anybody!

~

I just finally got to read the column and I see someone wrote back in about Nichols and the garbage on the porch. The place I’m talking about is right on the main street, and all the garbage is loaded to the roof with bags of stuff. My house is clean and I take care of it. Why don’t you get rid of yours and make Nichols something to be proud of.

~

Marshland Road in Apalachin is not Route 434. The speed limit is 40 mph, which is even too fast, especially this time of year being a busy season for the businesses that are located on that road. This road sees a lot of bicycle riders too, as well as a lot of walkers. It would be nice to see the road patrolled.

~

I have over 100 quality VCR tapes that I’m giving away free to whoever wants them. If interested, call 761-7604 and leave a message with a phone number.

~

Often when somebody has committed a crime, or so they say anyway, they are sentenced to a period of time in jail and if it’s 20 years and $50,000 a year, that means we are paying a million dollars to put that person in jail. For what? It’s stupid! We ought to put that money into the education budget. There must be a better way of penalizing somebody than costing us a million dollars, more or less. Talk to your congressman about that. It is so stupid!

~

This is to the person who says he is a good neighbor. You are not! Between your dogs barking all the time and you’re up all hours of the day and night, and constantly doing something to make noise. No one can enjoy the outside, and you say you are a good neighbor? Ha, ha, ha. Oh Lord.

~

I want to know if the people in Nichols realize that the levee / dike out back saved our town from being flooded in 2011? That saved our homes! So, that’s the reason no vehicles are supposed to be riding on the dike and tearing it up. That’s the whole reason to keep it safe and there’s still people up there riding on the levee / dike. To think of how awful that was in 2011, and how much water would have been in our homes. It was in a lot of basements to begin with, but it could have been on the first and second floors. So, stay off the dike / levee. Protect where we live.

~

Looking for used 2×4 or 2×6’s to build birdhouses to give away. If you don’t need the boards, give me a call. They can have nails or screws in them. Also, any firewood you want to get rid of that you won’t need. Please call 625-3989.

~

A big thanks goes out to the lady who delivers our Owego Pennysaver here in Nichols. Thank you, I love reading the Owego Pennysaver and thank you so much for delivering it in the winter also!

~

This is to the nice person concerned about the call about the dog. I did call Stray Haven and they can’t do anything; I did call animal control but there is nothing they can do unless the dog is running loose or has no license. There is no help and I do appreciate your thinking of the poor dog. These people that own dogs and don’t take care of them, shame on them. Shame on them all!

~

To the person who keeps calling in about wearing masks in restaurants, if they are that worried about it maybe they should stay home to eat.

~

I just got done reading the article “Don’t get discouraged” in the Pennysaver. Great article and the man’s name that they are talking about, his name is Norm Everett. He’s one hell of a nice guy. I was friends with him for years, went out to lunch with him all the time and he led one very interesting life. He used to race sports cars, and if you go to Watkins Glen and you go to Smalley’s Garage, on the sidewalk there is a brick with his name on it for when he raced at Watkins Glen. He raced all over the place, one really great guy.

~

Wearing a mask indoors or outdoors will not only help stop the spread of COVID, but also the spread of flu and cold germs. Masks also help with allergies and asthma. If someone doesn’t like wearing a mask they can go climb a tree.

~

Our post offices are still under attack from the current postmaster. He wants to cut services, close post offices and raise prices. The public has input on changes until June 22. Hopefully, a Pennysaver reporter can give us more information on how to fight this.

~

In my youth we had to contend with chicken pox, whooping cough, measles, mumps, scarlet fever and worst of all, polio. Why is it we don’t have an endemic for these diseases now? Do I have to draw the parallel between those then and COVID now? Duh! Get vaccinated!

~

I’m looking for shellbark hickory nuts to plant. The shellbark nuts are about twice the size of a shagbark nut. They can be anywhere from 1 1/2 and 2 inches in diameter. If you have some or know where there are some, I will be willing to pick them up this fall. My number is (607) 642-5564.

~

A very BIG thanks to Owego Rotary and to the local artist who painted the beautiful mural at the Marvin Park Pool!

~

The legalization of marijuana has already caused problems. There is secondhand smoke in public areas of apartments, parks, etc. It not only stinks, but it also is harmful and lingers in the surroundings. If the smoke drifts to occupied areas; is it a nuisance? Can you be evicted? Can the landlord be held responsible and sued? Who will be responsible for complaints? Not the police. I know – the Code Enforcement Officer. Lots of luck with that!

~

Week after week I see comments in this column regarding code enforcement, or lack of code endorsement, or in general complaints of properties in distress. Now some of the comments I am well aware of where and which properties these people are discussing. Especially in the town and village of Newark Valley. For the most part it comes down to laziness. It doesn’t take much effort to keep a kept lawn, mow the grass, pick up the branches, limit clutter, and remove unneeded trash – especially after a town wide disposal day was just done. Now comes the other issue – code enforcement and code officers. Let’s face it, no one wants to be a code enforcement officer, it’s a thankless job that comes with little compensation. Local municipalities don’t want to nor can they afford to go paying $40,000 a year per area to have a code enforcement officer – not to mention all the heckling you have to deal with. There is much that these residents and local politicians don’t understand about code enforcement because they either don’t care to understand, or they just don’t realize what all takes place or needs to take place. With every situation there are steps and procedures that have to be followed, and each violation or abandoned building may have different issues that require a different process. So when people just don’t understand what it takes to go through all the procedures towards a conclusion, it makes the job even more difficult.

~

This is to the person who fails to see the logic in unvaccinated people still being required to wear masks. Unvaccinated people should wear a mask to protect THEMSELVES and other unvaccinated people. They are not wearing it to protect vaccinated people. Those of us who have had the shots are no longer in any danger of having any serious health problems from the virus. Go get your shots.

~

The solar farm on Route 96 North is an eyesore, a total scar on the land. Now we are getting another?

~

No, the unvaccinated aren’t wearing masks to protect the vaccinated. You are wearing masks to protect other unvaccinated people.

~

Why do you think you get to tell others to take their masks off?

~

You were required to wear a mask in a restaurant at all times when you were not actually seated at your table. You could take it off to eat. It’s really simple. Not at all confusing. Someone wasted 6-column inches ranting rather than comprehending.

~

When is the Goose Poop clean-up day at the Village Pond? It makes great fertilizer for gardens. I believe that you can create jewelry, like the quail drop necklaces of the 70’s. Bring a bucket and a trowel. No limit, but please use what you take.

~

I am so glad that Spencer has found a new Code Enforcement Officer. There is so much to do in the Village. Will he concentrate on mowing grass, and garbage and mold? Rats and ticks are hiding under junk cars and in the garbage on back porches. I just hope he is available for complaints. When does he start? How do we contact him?

~

There have been several comments recently regarding (lack of) code enforcement. The Village of Owego is not exempt from these issues, unfortunately. The sad part is that many violations appear to be out of sheer contrariness, as they would cost the property owner not much more than a few minutes of their time to comply. Laws on the books regarding code are there for a reason, most often due to resulting health or safety issues. I hope we get a full time officer soon; the fines generated from these seemingly small but still important violations would go a long way towards paying their salary in addition to protecting our populace and environment.

~

The Town of Spencer Board has to decide if they will allow marijuana use. The question is; where will they allow marijuana use? Now that the State legalized its use, new businesses will be created. Where do you want them? Zoning people, the government planning that small-minded Town and Village Boards are scared of. But zoning property protection is necessary. If developing Marijuana businesses are not allowed, who will enforce this local law? The Code Enforcement Officer? The Town or

Village will probably be sued. There is a lot of marijuana use locally, so you may as well adopt zoning, decide where you will allow this type of business and the odor it produces, and take the revenue it will produce.

~

Okay, you who are complaining about the people on Bailey Hollow Road with cars in their lawns. How about we open your closet door and expose what is in it? Those people with cars in their lawns are at least honest and trustworthy.

~

Good idea on what I would like to read in the Newark Valley Newsletter. What is the total compensation of wages and benefits of six full time employees? Also, what is the total compensation of one Mayor, one Deputy Mayor, and three board members? And if you total all compensation, what percentage of our budget is used for all of this?

National Political Viewpoints

So the Biden White House clears the way for pipelines. Why isn’t he doing that for our Excel Pipeline? Not only that, he clears the way for a vaccine patent for China. Who will benefit from that? This man is putting America last.

~

So, most of the republicans oppose this permission to investigate the Jan. 6 riots at the capitol building in Washington, D.C. That does not surprise me in the least bit. Keep in mind, go ahead and please Trump, you are not going to please the constituents you are supposed to represent. You want transparency, you want accountability, and we demand honesty. Do what we, the people, want.

~

Why did Obama, and now Joe, hate Israel? Don’t they realize that they are one of our top allies and best friends?

~

The former occupant of the White House was a genius compared to the [guy] that is in there now.

~

Wow, in Rochester, New York Mayor Lovely Warren’s husband is now in the custody of state troopers. He has a previous criminal history from his role in an armed jewel heist. Did I mention that the mayor is a democrat?

~

Liberals believe that the constitution gives citizens a right to an abortion even though the constitution says nothing about it, but they don’t believe it gives you the right to bear arms even though it says so explicitly. Bottom line, liberals don’t really believe the constitution at all, they just want to impose their will on everyone else. — Studebaker Hawk

~

Better a mean tweeter than a spineless jellyfish.

~

Honesty and kindness go together and Trump has neither. Wake up people, before he uses and ruins this country any further than he has already.

~

I’ve been a registered republican for 60 years, although I’ve always voted for who I thought was the better candidate. I’m ashamed of what the Republican Party has succumbed to. I can’t comprehend how intelligent caring people can idolize such a person as Trump. I can now understand how a country can fall to a dictator.

~

It looks like the chickens have come home to roost. Oh, Donnie jobless Trump is in big trouble now and there are still going to be stupid, dumb people that will still support him – mark my words. You can’t fix stupid, but I’ll bet you all those banners and yard signs will all be coming down unless you want to display your stupidity.

~

I’m deeply concerned that our once great country will never be able to recover from the Biden mess.

~

Yes, it is difficult to stop laughing at some of the ignorant comments. The Russian Communists had Trump right in their back pocket the whole time he was in office. He bowed to Putin. We now have somebody who will stand up to the Russians. Get it?

~

To the person who was confused about where the big red noses and large floppy shoes were. Well, they are in Florida at Mar-A-Lago. You should go join him. I got your ROAR right here!

~

You know the old saying, “You can’t have it both ways?” Well, that applies to Republicans and others who are bashing Governor Cuomo for his inappropriate and illegal actions against women. I say this because most of those bashing Cuomo have had no problem with supporting Trump, who has many more allegations by women.

~

I, for one, am pleased that the Democrats hitched their cart to Kamala Harris. She is incredibly unpopular – even in her own party. Way to pick them, Democrats!

~

I read a comment on social media that illustrated the incomprehension some people have about political systems. They called Biden a communist socialist Nazi. If you can’t figure this comment out, then you are one of them.

~

This objection to an investigation of an attack of such magnitude is breathtaking. We have always had investigations of attacks on our country; Republicans themselves held seven congressional investigations and 33 hearings about the 2012 attack on the U.S. embassy in Benghazi, Libya that killed four Americans. Today, Senator Angus King Jr. (I-ME) came out and said, “We need answers on the 1/6 insurrection, but many of my [Republican] colleagues are indicating they will vote against an independent investigation. When people start moving heaven and earth to block an investigation, I have to wonder if there is something to hide.” Heather Cox Richardson, May 20, 2021.