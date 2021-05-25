Catch of the Day!

Newark Valley native Joseph Onofrio thought he was just testing the waters about nine miles upstream from Owego, and in the Susquehanna River, when he ended up catching the biggest fish of his life. After 10 minutes, which surely must have felt like years, Onofrio could barely believe his eyes as he pulled up a 47-pound common carp, only three pounds short of the state record.

“I was all alone, and once I made it to shore I called my in-laws and they helped document the weight and get pictures, and then I released it in the river so it could get even bigger,” Onofrio said.

A female most likely loaded with eggs, Onofrio said not releasing the fish was never an option for him.

“This way she will continue to pass on her DNA,” he said.

While only lasting 10 minutes, the battle was by no means simple.

“The whole time I was struggling to keep her from wrapping herself around a tree. If she was able to do that she would have snapped the line no problem and gotten away,” he added.

Onofrio said he was alone because he was checking it out as a possible campsite.

“I love being outside and seeing nature and seeing the river and the trees and the fresh air. I was just scouting the area because I was thinking about camping out there, and I was testing the fishing and I got lucky,” he exclaimed.

Beyond the enjoyment of getting outside and being in nature, Onofrio said that fishing can not only be relaxing, but it can actually impart wisdom that can apply to the rest of your life.

“This shows that persistence pays off,” said Onofrio, adding, “I have been avidly fishing the Susquehanna for over a decade, and I have never seen a fish near this size. I’ve never seen anything like that around here before.”

Not only was the 47-pound fish the biggest Onofrio ever caught in his life, he said it blew second place right out of the water.

“This one was bigger by (roughly) 13 pounds,” Onofrio said.

Despite not breaking the state record, Onofrio said he wasn’t disappointed.

“I hope she gets even bigger so that someone else can catch her,” he said.

With the test of that spot doing so well, Onofrio said he is looking forward to going back with his kids.

“I like teaching my kids about nature; usually (they) are out there fishing with me,” Onofrio said.