Remembering our Veterans

“COVID-19 has changed lives, but we must never forget our veterans who fought and died for our freedoms,” stated Dorolyn Perry, VFW Auxiliary 1371 Buddy Poppy chairman, in a press release last week. Since this year is so different, the VFW’s Auxiliary had to think outside of the box to raise money for veterans.

Perry has started a campaign to place poppy distribution cans in local businesses. Along with VFW Auxiliary member Gary Marsh, poppy cans have been distributed to the following businesses.

In Apalachin, poppy cans are at the Blue Dolphin Restaurant and Sweeney’s Market; and in Owego they have been placed at The Parkview, Community Shop, Valu Home Center on Fifth Avenue, The Owego Kitchen, and Carol’s Coffee Shop. You may donate and take a poppy.

Inspired by the poem, “In Flanders Fields” written by Col. John McCrae, the first nationwide distribution of Poppies by the VFW was in May 1922. Buddy Poppies are assembled by veterans in need and disabled veterans, affording them additional income and a form of therapy.

The VFW motto is to “Honor the dead by helping the living.”