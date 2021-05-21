Candor, Spencer, and Tioga Masonic Lodges merge to form Mt. Olive Lodge

Masonry has been active in Tioga County as early as 1804, and various lodges throughout the County have thrived over the years. But with membership lagging over the last ten to 12 years, several lodges have merged, keeping Masonry a viable benevolent, fraternal organization within the County.

More recently, the lodges of Free and Accepted Masons from Candor Lodge #411, Spencer Lodge #290, and Tioga’s Smithboro Lodge #534 decided to merge. The newly formed Lodge has become Mount Olive Lodge #290, located in Spencer.

A committee was formed, encompassing members from each of the three lodges, to work on combining the three individual lodges. From this, the decision was made to use the name of the oldest lodge in the County, that being Mount Olive Lodge. It was also determined that they would use the oldest lodge number in continuous service, that being Spencer’s Lodge #290. Although it isn’t the oldest Lodge in Tioga County, its designated number hasn’t changed since it was chartered in 1853.

Masonry in Tioga County was recorded with a visit in 1804 by Lansing White, a Circuit judge, to the Gridley homestead in West Candor. In 1825 the home was positively identified as the birthplace of Tioga County Masonry by Dr. Earl A. Bates of Danforth Lodge #957, Syracuse, a member of the Library and Museum Committee of Cornell University. By 1823, Mount Olive Lodge #353 was formed in Candor with Jacob Willsey as Worshipful Master. However, during the Masonic excitement, of the Morgan Times (anti-masonry sentiments), Mount Olive Lodge ceased meeting, and surrendered its charter in 1827. Candor Lodge #411was then initiated in July 1856, with Jonathan B. Hart as Worshipful Master.

As mentioned, Spencer’s Lodge #290 was chartered June 1853, with George W. Hathway, as Master. Like other Lodges, they met in various locations within their communities. In 1967, they formed a committee to discuss and plan building of a new temple. Although partial construction began in 1967, the official corner stone and dedication was held in 1969. The ceremony was assisted by the Grand Master of Masons in New York State, Most Worshipful Charles F. Gosnell. As for Tioga’s Smithboro Lodge No. #534, it was formed in 1863 with a special dispensation branching off from the Nichols and Waverly Lodges. The first Master was Richard Spendley.

The newly formed Mount Olive Lodge #290 was officially chartered on November 11, 2020. Their first meeting was held on November 19, 2020, at the Spencer Lodge location at 1 Temple Lane, Spencer, N.Y. At that initial meeting, the following officers were installed; Jason Lodeski – Master, Aaron Decker – Senior Warden, Ronald Rumsey – Junior Warden, Alan Tremblay – Treasurer, Richard Anderson – Secretary, and Trustees George Keturi, Robert Walkley, and Rick Neild.

Freemasonry is the leading fraternal organization in the world, formally organized in London, England, in 1717. Current membership in North America is said to total 1.1 million.

Freemasonry is an organization that unites men of ‘good character’, regardless of different religious, ethnic, or social backgrounds, who share a belief in God and the brotherhood of mankind. They live by the principles of brotherly love, relief, and truth. NYS Empire Masons, which includes Tioga County Lodges, help support several benevolent organizations / institutions such as the internationally renowned Masonic Medical Research Laboratory in Utica, N.Y.; the Utica Masonic Home; military outreach programs; and Camp Turk Youth Camp at Round Lake, Adirondacks. In addition, locally, the Masons provide High School scholarship opportunities within the three towns. Fundraising efforts go toward maintaining their facility, and the scholarship funds.

For information about joining Freemasonry, contact one of the following Masons representing their respective community; Candor – Gary Henry Sr. (garyhenry@frontiernet.net); Spencer – Richard Anderson (rwandersen@aol.com); Tioga – Aaron Gowan (agowan@homecentralstores.com).