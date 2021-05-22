After a one-year hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19, music and laughter will once again ring out from the lawn at the Lehigh Valley Ray Shaver Depot in Newark Valley, and as the Depot Friday Night Series returns for the 16th season beginning on June 4.

Opening night entertainment will feature a return engagement of The Tarps playing and singing classic rock and roll music from the 50s thru the 80s including tunes from Bill Haley, Billy Joel, Little Richard, Elvis, the Beatles and more.

Rick Marsi, Little Big Band, and Rich Wilson will be on stage during other June Friday nights.

Delicious food from the kitchen will again be available inside the Depot, but if you wish you can order from your chair outside and your choices will be brought to you by one of the volunteers. A few snack tables will be available for your use while dining outside. Masks must be worn inside the Depot. In the case of inclement weather or if the program is a slide presentation, seating inside the Depot will be limited.

Marty Schneider and the Newark Valley Town Historians have created a very interesting display in the Waiting Room surrounding the history of the Depot’s train service since the first freight and passenger trains, arriving in early 1870. The first Depot is shown on the 1869 Beers Map, and it was constructed in anticipation of the trains’ arrival in Newark Valley. The present Depot was built immediately after a fire in October 1870 destroyed the first structure.

A new addition to the Depot this year will be a lending library. Books are available to anyone without charge, and they ask that you return the borrowed books when you have finished reading them. Bookshelves will be in the Waiting Room and the Ticket Office.

To learn more, call (607) 642-9516 or visit www.nvhistory.org.