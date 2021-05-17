Two athletes sign on to continue athletic career

On Tuesday, May 11, Owego Free Academy Athletics held a National Letter of Intent signing ceremony for Ashleigh Gault and Evee Coleman.

Gault, who will attend Adelphi University to study Social Work, will continue her swimming career.

Consistently a top finisher at Sectionals, and a Top 10 finisher at the State Championship, Gault finished first this season in the 200-freestyle and first in the 100-fly at the Sectional Championship meet. She is also on the Athletics Leadership Council, and is recognized as a NYSPHSAA Scholar Athlete.

Outside of athletics, Gault has been recognized with Distinguished Honors in sixth through 12th grade, is a member of the National Honor Society, and participates in the Interact Club. Gault also works as a Lifeguard.

Evee Coleman also signed a Letter of Intent, and has plans to attend Binghamton University to study Biology, and will continue her basketball career.

Quite impressive, Coleman is a member of the Athletics Leadership Council, is a NYSPHSAA Scholar Athlete, two-time All State, two-time STAC All-Star, two-time Tioga County Defensive Player of the Year, two-time Tioga County First Team All-Star, a two-time Section IV All Star, and in March Coleman became the sixth female in OFA history to score 1,000 career points.

Outside of sports, Coleman is a member of the National Honor Society, she serves as Senior Class Vice President, and she is ranked third in her Senior Class and has a dual enrollment at TC3 with high honors.

Congratulations to both as they continue their athletic, as well as their academic careers.