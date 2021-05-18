O-A School District reveals 0% tax levy increase

Last week, the Owego-Apalachin School District presented a budget to the public that revealed a 0% tax levy increase for the 2021-2022 school year. The budget vote also contains propositions for the replacement of buses, two library proposals requesting an increase in public funding, and an election for two board member seats.

“The district was fiscally responsible and controlled spending during the pandemic,” said Superintendent Corey Green of the 0% tax levy increase.

And he emphasized that although the actual budget increased, the tax levy will be zero – and this is the result of increased state and federal aid as well.

Green continued, “Taxpayers can rely on the aid to bridge the gap along with the district’s efforts towards being fiscally responsible, and the 0% tax levy increase is a sure thing.”

As for the bus purchase, the proposition on the ballot will authorize the Board of Education to purchase three 70-passenger buses, one 45-passenger special needs bus and one 70-passenger special needs bus for use in the transportation program. The cost, according to the budget newsletter released by the school district will not exceed $790,000.

This purchase, Green confirmed, is part of the regular replacement plan.

“All new buses come equipped with 5-point belt harness systems and the most up-to-date safety equipment,” according to Green.

Also on the ballot are two Board of Education seats, with Michael Phelps and Jason Luke seeking to fill them.

As for community library proposals, both the Apalachin Library and Coburn Library in Owego are seeking additional taxpayer funding. The Apalachin Library is seeking an additional $5,000, which would bring the total annual local taxpayer support to $152,444. For the Coburn Library, they are seeking at additional $15,000 in annual taxpayer support, for a total amount of $115,000 per year.

Both of these proposals, although they are not part of the school budget, will be on the ballot on Tuesday for voter approval. And according to Superintendent Green, the district doesn’t have any control on how the libraries ask for funding.

“The district has zero control in how the libraries ask for funding,” said Green, adding, “Our only responsibility, legally, is we have to add their budget and additional requests to our budget vote. The money goes directly to the library and shows as a separate line item on taxpayers’ bills.”

District residents will have an opportunity to vote on the budget and its propositions on Tuesday, May 18, with voting locations at the Apalachin Elementary School on Pennsylvania Avenue in Apalachin and at the Owego Apalachin Middle School on Sheldon Guile Boulevard in Owego. Polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m.

To learn more, you can visit www.oacsd.org.