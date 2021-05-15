First Presbyterian Society of Nichols awarded Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation grant

The First Presbyterian Society of Nichols, also known as the Nichols Presbyterian Church, has been awarded a grant from the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation to purchase and outfit a new shed for their MED Shed mission program.

The purpose of this program is to provide wheel chairs, transporters, walkers, shower seats and benches, portable toilets, and many more items to those in need, both temporarily and permanently. They offer this service to anyone calling and ask no fee for this service.

The people in the Southern Tier, including Broome County, Tioga County, N.Y. and Bradford County, Pa. sometimes do not have the ability to purchase these items and suffer because of this. Some cannot return to their home unless they are able to get this equipment. Many social workers, doctor offices, and clinics have their contact information. The numbers are Jim at (607) 699-3173, Barb at (607) 699-3736, and Charlene at (607) 699-3302.

In a press release, a representative from the society wrote, “As our population ages, these needs increase and so does the cost to fill these needs. By offering our items free of charge for as long as the client needs them, we are succeeding in our goal.”

At present, they have run out of room to store all the items they offer. Last year they gave out over 350 items free of charge to anyone needing those items. Now, with many thanks to the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation, they will be able to operate more smoothly and store everything in one place.

This program would not be possible without the help of their donors, especially the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation.