What’s Happening for the week of May 16, 2021

MAY

Make a Pinecone Birdfeeder at Spencer Van Etten Library. Call 589-4435 ext. 3 to arrange a time to pick up your free kit. Available during the month of May.

MAY 15 through SEPTEMBER 18

Historic Railroads of the Southern Tier Exhibit, live presentations will take place on June 26, Aug. 14, and Sept. 11 at the Tioga County Museum, Front Street, Owego. For more information, call 687-2460 or visit museum@tiogahistory.org.

MAY 16

The Owego Elks Emporium is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Front Street, Owego with a variety of fun, beautiful, and interesting finds!

MAY 18

Android Smartphone and Tablet: Basics – Your Questions Answered, 10 a.m. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class for more information.

Berkshire Free Library to hold 3rd Tuesday Board of Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m. via Zoom. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net to attend.

MAY 19

Internet 101: Understanding and Searching the Web, 3 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class for more information.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Takeout only. All are welcome.

MAY 20

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

MAY 21

The 17th Annual Tioga Chamber Open Golf Tournament, with a Shotgun Start at 12:30 p.m., will take place at Hollybrook Country Club in Spencer. The cost is $100 per person or $400 per team. The cost includes a golf, cart, game prizes for first, second and second to last teams, and dinner. Early bird entry signup and payment by May 1 is $340 per team. For registration or more information, call 687-2020 or email info@tiogachamber.com.

MAY 22

The Gibson Corners Cemetery Association Annual Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Southside Fire Station. Join them and help them plan for the upcoming year.

MAY 26

Free Podcasts! Finding Subscribing and Listening, 3 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class for more information.

Free Pasta Dinner 5:30 to 7 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The dinner is free, but donations are welcome for Catholic Charities of Tioga and Tompkins County.

MAY 27

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JUNE 3

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JUNE 4

The Owego Elks and Classy Glass By Anita is holding a Strawberry themed Glass Painting Class, 6 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, Front Street, Owego. The cost is $30 and all materials are provided, food and drink will be offered for sale. This event is a fundraiser for the Owego Elks Roof Replacement Fund.

JUNE 5

The Caroline Center Community Church Yard Sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 719 Buffalo Rd. in Brooktondale. The cost is $10 per table, or you can make a donation. Contact Claudia at (607) 539-7469 or email cldwhttkr@gmail.com for more information.

JUNE 10

Candor American Legion Auxiliary Unit 907 May meeting, 7 p.m. Meetings take place on the second Thursday of the month. They practice social distancing and wear facemasks.

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JUNE 12

Community Yard and Craft Sale, Little Meadows United Methodist Church, 843 Pennsylvania Ave. in Little Meadows, Pa., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If interested in becoming a vendor there will be tables and spaces available to rent at $20 for 6-foot and $25 for 8-foot. Contact them for a registration form and / or more information by email to lmumcc175@gmail.com or call Donna at (607) 205-9051 or call Barb at (570) 395-3248. Registration and payment for tables is due by June 1. The rain date is June 19.

JUNE 14

Pickup for the Elks takeout dinner of BBQ boneless ribs, corn casserole and cherry cobbler is from 5 to 6 p.m. at 223 Front St. in Owego. This event will be by pre-order only, with orders due by June 11. The price is $10 cash or check, and reservations can be placed by leaving a message at (607) 687-1039, via email to OwegoElksEvents@gmail.com or via message to the Owego Elks Facebook page.

JUNE17

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JUNE 18

Strawberry Lawn Festival, 4 to 10 p.m., Elks Lodge, 223 Front St, Owego. Food, drinks, music, and fun.

JUNE 24

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JULY 8

Candor American Legion Auxiliary Unit 907 May meeting, 7 p.m. Meetings take place on the second Thursday of the month. They practice social distancing and wear facemasks.

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JULY 10

Musical Performance, Ridin’ the Rails, will take place at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Tioga County Museum, located at 110 Front St. in Owego. Tickets are available at the door. For more information, call 687-2460 or visit museum@tiogahistory.org.

JULY 15

Free Community Dinner, takeout only, from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JULY 16

Drive By and Drop Off Food Drive, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave. in Apalachin. Will benefit the Park Terrace Food Pantry.

AUGUST 21

The Vestal Elks Lodge #2508 will host the 2nd Annual Veterans Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2071 Vestal Parkway West, Vestal. There will be food, music, raffles, and fun for the whole family. Pre-registration is encouraged due to limited space. To make a donation or for more information, contact Mindi at (607) 259-3814.