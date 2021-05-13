Making an impact

For Owego resident Greg Vymislicky, he takes to heart the old adage, “One man’s junk is another man’s treasure.”

Greg turns around what one person might deem as a lost-cause lawn mower, adds a few used parts, and revamps it into a functional piece of equipment ready to roll for several more miles.

Vymislicky rescues and refurbishes push mowers and riding lawn mowers in what he describes as a make-shift workshop on his property. A sign outside encourages people to drop off junk mowers.

From that old equipment, Greg has made a stockpile of spare parts, too, and welcomes folks to stop by who are looking for a part to tweak their own mowers. Vymislicky occasionally tackles a weed trimmer if it is a relatively easy fix, although he said the repair expense usually exceeds the value.

Greg remarked, “I’ve been working at this for about ten years,” and all via word of mouth or referrals, or from individuals who take notice of his sign while driving by along Route 96. Greg lives just a short distance north of Metro’s restaurant on the left (or just past the big pink elephant at the mini-golf course).

Vymislicky’s goal is to make extra money to help cover bills. He explained that the refurbished equipment is sold at a reasonable price, and some starting at $50, with a focus on helping individuals who need a low cost option for lawn mowing equipment. Currently disabled, Greg shared that he had to stop working due to changes in his Tourette’s syndrome over the years.

“It’s hard to work in society with Tourette’s,” he said, but with the lawn mower projects he found something that he genuinely enjoys and looks forward to every day.

Vymislicky said he has helped several elderly residents take away working lawn mowers, and has also given back to non-profits, such as a donation last year to Stray Haven in Waverly, N.Y.

Another organization Vymislicky recently helped is the Waterman Conservation Education Center in Apalachin, N.Y.

Executive Director, Chris Audette, remarked, “Last year, the Waterman Center experienced a high break-down rate with our lawn equipment, and it was Greg who donated a few items,” adding, “We plan to purchase a riding lawn mower if we can find the right machine.”

Audette explained that Waterman Center lost some equipment in winter flooding last year, and then experienced a break-in at a storage house where another piece of equipment was stolen. It was Apalachin resident and Waterman volunteer, Onna Roosa, who suggested reaching out to Vymislicky.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Greg for the impact he has made,” Audette said, adding that by saving machines, Greg is actively improving the state of the environment. Rescuing non-working mowers allows less to get dumped into landfills or elsewhere, and then reduces leaking petroleum or other products into the soil or waterways.

When he’s not busy working at his shop, Vymislicky said that he and his wife enjoy spending time outdoors, like hiking the trails at Waterman Center or taking day trips, such as to Ithaca and Watkins Glen.

“There is no cost to walk at the Waterman Trails,” Greg remarked, adding, “So I helped them in return.”

Vymislicky said that old lawn mowing equipment could be dropped off at his shop any time. Anyone interested in purchasing a refurbished machine or who is in search of a spare part can stop by Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., no weeknights or weekends.

Audette concluded that Greg’s work, “Is an example that everyone has the ability to make an impact with their unique talents, skills and interests.”