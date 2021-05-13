Maine Emergency Squad Inc. awarded Mildred Faulkner Truman Grant

Maine Emergency Squad Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Zoll Advanced cardiac heart monitor and Zoll auto pulse. The Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation made the purchase possible with their recent grant award. Because of these grant funds, the squad was able to replace their aging equipment.

This new equipment, according to a release from the Maine Emergency Squad, is cutting edge technology in emergency medical services that will allow the EMTs and Paramedics to perform life saving interventions within the confines of advanced life support, and supplemental cardiac arrest care.

In the release added, “Maine EMS would like to send out genuine thanks and gratitude to the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation, their generosity within their mission to enhance and benefit the residents of Tioga County with this grant is beyond measure. Thank you again for all your support in helping our agency provide the highest level of care possible to the communities we serve.