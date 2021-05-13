Owego Rotary to sponsor native and invasive plant identification walk

Owego Rotary is sponsoring a native and invasive plant identification walk led by a local naturalist on Saturday, May 15, at 10 a.m. in the Canawanna Nature Preserve.

Canawanna was an industrial hub when waterpower was the main source of power in Owego. The Preserve is on Water Street, and near the confluence of Owego Creek and the Susquehanna River.

There is parking available at the corner of Water Street and Mill Street. Water Street is the first left off Main Street past Price Chopper.

There will also be a discussion on and removal of Garlic Mustard, which is an invasive plant that can take over an area and drive out the native plants that are beneficial and necessary to pollinators and birds. Guests are asked to wear a mask.

For more information, contact Kevin Millar at (607) 687-3263, or email to kjmilow@yahoo.com.