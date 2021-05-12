Erin Joy Peck receives prestigious P.E.O. Foundation Janet H. Griswold Scholarship

Erin Joy Peck, a senior at Dryden High School, was selected to receive a $750 Janet H. Griswold Scholarship from the P.E.O. Foundation. P.E.O. Chapter B of Newark Valley, N.Y, recommended her for the award.

Erin Joy Peck is currently ranked in the top ten of her graduating class from Dryden High School. Math and Science are her favorite subjects and in the Spring of 2020 she was awarded the University of Rochester Xerox Award for Technology and Innovation. She also has had work exhibited in the Arnot Art Museum in Elmira, N.Y.

Peck has a strong background in music, and through middle and high school has participated in All-County chorus and NYSSMA. She is part of her local community theater company. She was the Stage Manager for her school’s production of Seussical last year. Following this show, she was awarded the Cortland Repertory Theater Pavilion Award for technical theater.

Peck plans on attending Drew University in Madison, N.J. to pursue Theater Arts with a concentration in Stage Managing.

The first Griswold scholarships were awarded in 1985. Janet H. Griswold, initiated into Chapter F New York, a charter member of Chapter Q New York, and later of Chapter SW California, left a sum of money to the P.E.O. Foundation to endow scholarships to college undergraduates from the states of California and New York.

The competitive Janet H. Griswold Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.

Chapter B has been a part of the Newark Valley community since it was organized in 1908.

To learn more about P.E.O., its powerful educational philanthropies and see stories of women who have benefited from the programs, visit peointernational.org.