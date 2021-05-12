Mothers of Love

Appreciation can make a day – even change a life. This Mother’s Day, make sure she knows just how much you love and appreciate her for being the glue that holds it all together. In fact, every day should be celebrated as Mothers Day.

Think about the last time you talked to your mother just to say something nice. We’re used to asking mom for advice, calling for support, requesting a recipe, or seeing if she can babysit this evening.

Fine, but our moms deserve more than that. Our willingness to put our appreciation into words is all that is necessary. It takes so little to show that we care, yet it means so much. As is the thinking, so are words of appreciation spoken. Even the smallest of gestures can make a difference in people’s lives.

“Appreciation is a wonderful thing. It makes what is excellent in others belong to us as well.” — Voltaire

Mothers have the power to sustain and a stock of patience. Mothers respond to people with a warm heart and to situations with a cool head. They are selfless servers, who go without so that the children may have.

A wise mother waits patiently, speaks positively, releases easily, sees benefit in everything and envisions a future of abundance, knowing that all needs would be met at the right moment, in the right way.

A mother’s love makes everything it touches special and sacred, filling lives with joy. We’re most alive when we love and are loved. The experience of love makes us feel happy and secure with ourselves, we feel better than we are, and easily share this love with others.

To keep our hearts filled with love, practice affirming these beautiful thoughts every day, “Now it is our turn to spread love.”

The love I give away is the only love I keep. The more love I express the more love I receive in return.

Being loved makes me strong and brave. God knows and loves me, and my heart remains full.

I love you not just because of who you are, but because of who I am when I am with you.

A good mother knows how to gently prompt her child lovingly into doing what she wants. In the same way be a good mother to your mind; teach it to behave with loving, positive thoughts so that when you tell it to sit quietly and peacefully it will. Care for your mind, make friends with it, feed it healthy food, and ‘exercise’ it with knowledge and wisdom.

Just as a garden returns abundance, fragrance and beauty according to the care given, your mind will repay you with beautiful thoughts, ideas and solutions. Charity begins at home, where our mind goes we go, and what our mind creates becomes our destiny.

With the help of God, as our Supreme Mother who always sees each child as #1, become a good mother to your mind, your family and friends, and to the world! Putting gender aside, we are all mothers in spirit! Happy Mothers’ Day to everyone!

(You can contact Sister Chirya Risely, formerly from Owego, at bkchirya@gmail.com or at chirya.riely@peacevillageretreat.org.)