Spencer packaging business continues to grow

Jacinto and Gianni Maratea, along with Elliot Dutra, are mixing things up in Spencer, N.Y., literally! Doing business as Raymond-Hadley Corporation, this family run business is growing with the demand in today’s market.

A producer and co-packer / manufacturer of specialty dry foods that include flours, grains and mixes, many of which are Gluten Free, the business employs about 60 (and still hiring) and ships their product not only domestically, but also internationally.

We recently had the opportunity to take a walk through the manufacturing facility for a tour, and to learn more about their operations coming straight from the heart of downtown Spencer, N.Y.

First we learned of the company’s interesting past.

Candor Specialty Packaging was established as a small packaging operation in Spencer, N.Y. in the late 1970s. According to Jacinto, they were doing a lot of bulk orders and would also package products into retail-size packaging. Just a couple of examples include brownie and cookie mixes, and other varieties of product blended for commercial or retail use.

Prior, the Raymond-Hadley Corporation was operating out of Manhattan and was mainly exporting into Europe and eventually the Caribbean, which continues to this day. This is where their father, Raymond Maratea, worked, and while he was living in Brooklyn.

It was some time in the mid-1990s that Raymond acquired the Raymond-Hadley Corporation name and assets out of Manhattan, an acquisition that led to the expansion of the Spencer, N.Y. business, and prompted a name change to Raymond-Hadley Corporation.

And as the business grew in Spencer, and especially from 1970 through the 1990’s, they continued to add to their facility. The latest addition was an office and an additional 40,000 sqare foot warehouse in early 2010.

“We needed more space to store inventory and expand manufacturing,” said Jacinto.

When the company started blending in 1990, their business really grew.

“It opened a floodgate of new customers,” he added.

They also started getting into Gluten-Free products, and other types of specialty blends to include Kosher.

This diversity also led to constant changes in recipe development, equipment capabilities, and ingredients.

“It’s a complex business,” said Jacinto, adding, “If we just made [a few products], it would be much simpler.” They currently manufacture hundreds of different products.

Each change requires another certification; and to-date, Raymond-Hadley Corporation is certified in Gluten-Free, Organic, Non-GMO, and Kosher, and is fully FSMA and GFSI compliant.

And from scratch to delivery, Raymond-Hadley Corporation executes the product (recipe) development, generates nutritional information, sources materials domestically and internationally, blends, and packages both retail and bulk products for delivery – under their own brands and customer-owned national and regional brands.

As an example, Jacinto described the process, stating, “If you want spring-themed cupcakes, we will throw you some ideas and send you samples.”

Those that work alongside Jacinto and his family love their work as well, and enjoy the finished product.

Sharon Swan, of Horseheads, N.Y., has been employed by Raymond-Hadley Corporation for five years and gets to bake and taste test the products. Easy to say that she loves her job, and as a fresh batch of oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, with mix made by Raymond-Hadley as the main ingredient, was being pulled from an oven.

The Corporation also maintains very high quality control standards, and maintains samples of all manufactured products through their shelf life. These products are eventually donated to local charities such as Tioga County Rural Ministry and the Southern Tier Food Bank, and others.

In another manufacturing building at Raymond Hadley Corporation, of which there are many, Michelle Grimes weighs out oregano for a mix.

“I have the best job,” said Grimes, who has been employed as a Kitting Associate for about a year.

When Grimes leaves her job at the end of the day she goes home to Barton where she cares for her horses, Darling and Rufus – Darling a South Carolina State Heritage Horse and Rufus a Retired Show Horse.

Stacy (Hitchings) Surine has been employed by Raymond Hadley for about five and a half years and leads the Food Safety & Quality department. According to Stacy, she loves her job and the people, and she loves the challenge.

“When you’re here you feel like you’re part of the family,” she added.

Jacinto echoed that sentiment, exclaiming, “We have a great team here.”

To learn more about Raymond-Hadley Corporation you can visit them online at www.raymondhadley.com or call 1-800-252-5220. The facility is located at 89 Tompkins St. in Spencer, N.Y.