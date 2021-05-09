What’s Happening for the week of May 9, 2021

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MAY

Make a Pinecone Birdfeeder at Spencer Van Etten Library. Call 589-4435 ext. 3 to arrange a time to pick up your free kit. Available for the month of May.

MAY 9

SOLD OUT: The Candor Emergency Squad Annual Mother’s Day Chicken BBQ, drive thru pick up between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can call or email the office at 659-5529 or office@candorems.org or see one of the squad members.

MAY 10

Lounsberry Food Pantry, open noon to 3 p.m. in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. Social distancing is observed and pick up is contact free. Participants are asked to stay in their car.

MAY 11

The Fifth Regular Meeting of 2021 will be held at noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

MAY 12

Learn to Create Docs, Spreadsheets and Presentations with Google Drive, 3 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class for more information.

MAY 13

Candor American Legion Auxiliary Unit 907 May meeting, 7 p.m. Meetings take place on the second Thursday of the month. They practice social distancing and wear facemasks.

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

MAY 14

The Owego Elks takeout Ham Dinner, pick-up from 5 to 6 p.m., 223 Front St., Owego. This event will be by pre-order only with all orders due by Monday, May 10. Price for the meal will be $10 cash only. Orders can be placed by leaving a message at (607) 687-1039, via email to owegoelks1039@gmail.com, or via a message to the Owego Elks 1039 Facebook page.

MAY 15

The Tioga County Sportsmen (TCSA) is offering a Firearm safety and basic orientation Class, 9 a.m., TCSA Club House, 1141 Carmichael Rd., Owego. Call 687-3168 or email presidenttcsa@gmail.com for more information.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, open noon to 3 p.m. in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. Social distancing is practiced and pick up is contact free. Participants are asked to stay in their car.

Grandma’s Attic Rummage Sale, Chicken BBQ and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Masks and social distancing required. This event is held in conjunction with the Tioga Terrace Annual garage sales.

AMBA Wellness Program, 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., Royal Order of the Moose Lodge, Route 17C West, Owego. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-234-8888 by May 14.

The Owego Rotary is sponsoring a Native and Invasive Plant Identification Walk, 10 a.m. in the Canawanna Nature Preserve, Water Street, Owego. Facemasks are required. For more information, contact Kevin Millar at (607) 687-3263 or email to kjmilow@yahoo.com.

MAY 15 through SEPT. 18

Historic Railroads of the Southern Tier Exhibit, live presentations will take place on June 26, Aug. 14, and Sept. 11. Tioga County Museum, Front Street, Owego. For more information, call 687-2460 or visit museum@tiogahistory.org.

MAY 18

Android Smartphone and Tablet: Basics – Your Questions Answered, 10 a.m. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class for more information.

Berkshire Free Library to hold 3rd Tuesday Board of Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m. via Zoom. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net to attend.

MAY 19

Internet 101: Understanding and Searching the Web, 3 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class for more information.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Takeout only. All are welcome.

MAY 20

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

MAY 21

The 17th Annual Tioga Chamber Open Golf Tournament, with a Shotgun Start at 12:30 p.m., will take place at Hollybrook Country Club in Spencer. The cost is $100 per person or $400 per team. The cost includes a golf, cart, game prizes for first, second and second to last teams, and dinner. Early bird entry signup and payment by May 1 is $340 per team. For registration or more information, call 687-2020 or email info@tiogachamber.com.

MAY 22

The Gibson Corners Cemetery Association Annual Meeting will be held at 9 a.m., at Southside Fire Station. Join them and help them plan for the upcoming year.

MAY 26

Free Podcasts! Finding Subscribing and Listening, 3 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class for more information.

MAY 27

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JUNE 3

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JUNE 5

The Caroline Center Community Church Yard Sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 719 Buffalo Rd. in Brooktondale. The cost is $10 per table, or you can make a donation. Contact Claudia at (607) 539-7469 or email cldwhttkr@gmail.com for more information.

JUNE 10

Candor American Legion Auxiliary Unit 907 May meeting, 7 p.m. Meetings take place on the second Thursday of the month. They practice social distancing and wear facemasks.

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JUNE 12

Community Yard and Craft Sale, Little Meadows United Methodist Church, 843 Pennsylvania Ave. in Little Meadows, Pa., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If interested in becoming a vendor there will be tables and spaces available to rent at $20 for 6-foot and $25 for 8-foot. Contact them for a registration form and / or more information by email to lmumcc175@gmail.com or call Donna at (607) 205-9051 or call Barb at (570) 395-3248. Registration and payment for tables is due by June 1. The rain date is June 19.

JUNE17

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JUNE 24

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JULY 8

Candor American Legion Auxiliary Unit 907 May meeting, 7 p.m. Meetings take place on the second Thursday of the month. They practice social distancing and wear facemasks.

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JULY 10

Musical Performance, Ridin’ the Rails, will take place at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Tioga County Museum, located at 110 Front St. in Owego. Tickets are available at the door. For more information, call 687-2460 or visit museum@tiogahistory.org.

JULY 15

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JULY 16

Drive By and Drop Off Food Drive, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave. in Apalachin. Will benefit the Park Terrace Food Pantry.

AUGUST 21

The Vestal Elks Lodge #2508 will host the 2nd Annual Veterans Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2071 Vestal Parkway West, Vestal. There will be food, music, raffles, and fun for the whole family. Pre-registration is encouraged due to limited space. To make a donation or for more information, contact Mindi at (607) 259-3814.