Women Helping Women Scholarship applications available

The New York State Women Inc., Susquehanna Chapter is taking applications for Women Helping Women Scholarships for 2021, and has extended the deadline to May 31, at 11:59 p.m.

Women ages 20 and older who work or reside in the Tioga County area for at least one year, who are interested in improving their current position in the workforce or are looking to change their career, return to college, trade school or continuing their education through seminars or certifications are eligible to apply.

For an application, visit www.nyswisc.com and click on Women Helping Women for application instructions.

The winners will be announced the second week in June, and then awarded at the June 28 Installation and Award dinner.