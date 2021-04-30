Owego Kitchen and Tioga State Bank partner again to help the community

Saturday, May 1, is the start for the next 62 miles of “Caring For Our Community One Step at a Time.” During the month of May, Tioga State Bank (TSB) and The Owego Kitchen are co-hosting another virtual “Community Care 100k Run/Walk Challenge.”

For the challenge, TSB will donate $25 per 100k finisher (up to $5,000) to local food banks to directly help out members of the community. There will also be a chance each week to earn an extra prize for different mini challenges throughout the month. Every person who completes the 100k Challenge in May will receive a shirt with a custom logo for the event.

Run/Walk your way to 100k and join in the fun through the Nike Run Club App (challenge is hosted in app by Owego Kitchen), as you get fit and help raise money for local food banks. Many local businesses are already joining in on the fun with donations and prizes for the participants. Weekly challenges and giveaways make it even more fun. Warmer days are here – get outside and enjoy it while helping give back to your community.

Participants can join in for a healthy lifestyle and feel good about participating in “Caring for Our Community One Step at a Time” (#CommunityCare100k).

The Challenge is organized through the Nike Run Club App and is hosted on a Facebook event at https://fb.me/e/4ui1rcm2x.

To sign up, just download the Nike Run Club App, create an account, and at the “Home” screen click the People icon at the bottom right of the screen and then click “Add Friend” at the top right. Search for “Owego Kitchen” and click add. The Owego Kitchen will then invite you to the challenge, so make sure you Accept the Invitation to officially join.

Tioga State Bank, N.A. provides financial services to the Southern Tier of New York State and Northern Pennsylvania with 11 offices in Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Tompkins counties. The bank’s website address is www.tiogabank.com and phone number is 1-888-303-4872.