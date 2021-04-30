Tioga Downs racing season begins Saturday!

Good news for horse racing enthusiasts! Tioga Downs racing season kicks off on Saturday, May 1. The post time for the inaugural race is 5 p.m.

Brett Risi, Regional Racing Operations Manager for Tioga and Vernon Downs, stated at an April 27 media event, “Obviously it’s been a tough year. We are happy to be back with live racing and see the 2021 season as an adrenaline-charged year.”

Risi further commented that 2021 would offer a total of 59 days of live harness racing. Racing is scheduled nearly every Friday and Saturday, along with fan-favorite matinees planned on Sunday. One Monday race is slated for Sept. 6.

Notable racing events this season include the Empire Breeders Classic on Aug. 29 and the Reynolds Stakes on Sept. 3.

Jim Weed, director of marketing at Tioga Downs, remarked, “We are excited that live racing is back with fans, although there are some restrictions.”

Tioga Downs has announced that, to start, there will be a 20 percent capacity limit, and in accordance with current COVID-19 State guidelines. COVID-19 practices, particularly mask wearing and social distancing, will be enforced at the establishment.

Guests will be permitted to enter the grandstand and trackside viewing areas through the Mutuels Lobby or Hotel entrance on a first-come, first-serve basis. Upon entering, all guests must show either a proof of a negative COVID-19 test within a 72-hour window, or provide proof of a full vaccination from at least two weeks prior to entry.

Racing fans will find self-betting terminals available to place wagers, and in addition, a limited number of tellers in the Mutuels lobby will be available to cash in winning tickets.

The P.J. Clarke’s Patio will be open by reservation only beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Reservations can be made by calling (607) 414-1121.

Tioga Downs, opened in 2006, expanded to a Casino Resort in 2016 and offers hundreds of slot machines along with table games, a poker room, and a FanDuel Sportsbook. The resort is located at 2384 W. River Rd. in Nichols, N.Y.

Up-to-date details about guidelines and practices, along with any other potential events, will be announced on the Tioga Downs Casino Resort Facebook page or at www.tiogadowns.com.