Jamieson to drive at Tioga in May 

Due to the shutdown of Ontario racing one of the top Canadian harness driving stars, Jody Jamieson will spend his weekends at Tioga Downs this May.

Jamieson, 44, has won over 8,000 races in his illustrious career. He captured the World Championship for Canada in 2001. In 2007 and 2009 he won the Obrien Award as Canada’s driver of the year. He also won the North American dash crown with 796 wins in 2009.

Jamieson will get to trade blows with Hall of Famer Wally Hennessey. Hennessey is the defending Tioga Downs dash champion. Tioga fans will get the opportunity to witness two of the all-time greats of the sport go at it.

Tioga Downs opens for the 2021 season on May 1. For more information, visit www.tiogadowns.com.