TCRM holds annual spring cleanup

More than 80 volunteers from the community banded together to help do some outdoor spring-cleaning for seniors at 39 sites in the town of Owego and Apalachin on Saturday, April 17.

While the program has been in existence for nine years, O’Brien said this was the first year that Northern Tioga was included as well.

“We are excited to begin a fledgling operation this year on the same day in Northern Tioga, thanks to Paul Kunik, TCRM Northern Outreach worker, and Reed Durand, key organizers. Several teams of volunteers provided outdoor labor at seven sites in Newark Valley and Berkshire,” said O’Brien.

In Owego and Apalachin volunteers were divided up into groups, based on the size of the projects.

“We did community cleanup service; we went to three houses (and the ministry) where our group raked leaves, picked up sticks and put everything where the homeowner wanted them so they could dispose of them easily,” said Sandy Banker, a resident of Owego and volunteer for TCRM.

Banker said that volunteer work is a person’s civic duty.

“If you have two strong arms and two strong legs and someone needs help, that is what I like to do. I love it – I think people are so appreciative,” Banker said.

Banker added she is constantly amazed at how O’Brien does so well at not only identifying community needs, but with connecting people within the community to help as well.

“Several Board members take a look at the properties before we work on them to assess time and number of volunteers needed.” O’Brien said.

Spring Cleanup is a huge assist to Tioga County; something O’Brien said is rather unique.

“I have received calls from Broome County and Chenango County asking who does the same thing there,” said O’Brien.

Even with the pandemic, O’Brien called the event remarkable. “We have a wonderful mix of volunteers, all interested in serving and responding to needs within our community.

For the people being served it is often a huge relief because not only do volunteers try to help beautify the selected property, but to do so in a way that is to the resident’s liking.

“You have some people who love to garden but they can’t bend over anymore. People with large properties – and we are here to help them trim back the bushes, weed and rake – activities they used to do, loved to do, but are no longer able to do anymore. We want to give back to our seniors, we love this,” said O’Brien.

O’Brien added, “Key to this year’s event was the fact that the board at TCRM was willing to take a chance during the pandemic by going forward. Normally we have large numbers of OFA youth participate in this initiative, along with adult supervisors, but because of COVID the school couldn’t take that risk. Our Board felt adults could leave from their homes instead of gathering at TCRM and safely socially distance while working. Our leap of faith depended upon volunteers emerging to do the work. True to form, our community responded. We even, unexpectedly, received help from some Binghamton University students and the Confirmation class of St. Pat’s, St. Margaret Mary’s, and St. John’s. They were a huge help.”

The next Rural Ministry project will be the August Free Food Give Away, tentatively set for Saturday, Aug. 7. Anyone interested in volunteering can call TCRM at (607) 687-3021.