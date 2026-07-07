America’s 250 and patriotism highlight June 27 performance by 10th Mountain Division Band

[By Wendy Post]

It was all stars and stripes as the 10th Mountain Division Band, a unit of active-duty musicians from Fort Drum, took the stage at the Ray Shaver Depot in Newark Valley for a patriotic performance. According to the Band Commander, W01 Henry Soriano, Saturday was the band’s 360th show, with 32 more to go just in “North Country.”

For Band Commander Soriano and the others, performing with and directing the band has been “the pleasure of a lifetime.”

Things began at noon with the Kirby Band, followed by the Country Pickers. The 10th Mountain Division Band took the stage at 2 p.m.

Prior to the 10th Mountain Division U.S. Army Band’s patriotic performance, honoring America’s 250th birthday, an American flag was proudly raised in a special flag-raising ceremony performed by the VFW’s Honor Guard; and Dennis Mullen, director of the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency, thanked them and all who are serving or have served. He also reminded guests of the services offered by his agency.

Guests were spread out on the Depot’s lawn, anticipating the patriotic performance; most had lawn chairs and brought umbrellas to deflect the heat under the mostly sunny skies that day.

Over in the depot, workers and volunteers readied to serve refreshments to the band following their performance. Others sat outside on the benches along the Depot, catching some shade and celebrating America’s birthday.

Diana Schaffer, who had spent the day counting guests, recorded over 300 by 2 p.m. One guest in particular that she recorded, Jim Alexander of Vestal, sat in a lawn chair with a cool refreshment by his side. Accompanied by Gary Truce of Endwell, Jim soon revealed that he was 100 years old and a Navy veteran who served during World War II.

Jim explained that he was in the V-12 Navy College Training Program, a World War II officer-candidacy initiative (1943–1946) designed to rapidly train naval and marine officers, but the war was over by the time he completed the program, so he never saw the battlefield.

He then added, “Pretty soon I’ll be 101,” as he tapped his feet to the music playing on the nearby stage.

Nearby the Depot and looking on proudly was W01 Henry Soriano of Fort Drum, the band’s Commander.

According to Henry, who advanced from Sergeant First Class to Band Commander W01 within his current 12 years of military service, he has led the band as Commander since arriving at Fort Drum in August 2025.

His story prior to that is also of interest. Henry went to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas as a jazz major in 2006. After that, he went on tour with Dancing with the Stars for seven years, playing drums. “Burn the Floor” was the show’s label.

However, Henry always wanted to join the military and was able to do so in 2013. Joining as the band’s drummer, he now serves as its Commander, leading the band through military history with its patriotic ballads, renditions, and even a hint of pop, rock, and jazz blended in.

The next big show for the band will be the festivities in New York City over the Fourth of July; another show under the Army Band’s belt.

You can learn more about the band at https://home.army.mil/drum/units-tenants/10th-mountain-division-band.