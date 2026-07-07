Lions Camp Badger opens for the season

[By Sebby S. Truesdail]

Camp counselors from all over the world have arrived at Lions Camp Badger in Spencer as it opens for the season. The camp plans to help with the Spencer Community Days on the first day of August this year at Nichols Park.

The schedule for the remainder of this year includes Buddy Badgers 1:1 for all ages, July 5-10, along with the Vocational Food Service Program for those 18 and older; Senior I Badgers (27-40), July 12-17; Family Camp for all ages, July 19-21; Junior Badgers Children’s Camp (6-17), July 26-31; and Senior II Badgers (41 years and up), Aug. 2-7.

Following these sessions, the camp counselors will leave for the season to return home. The photos from each session can be seen on both YouTube and Facebook.

Lions Camp Badger is located on 725 LaRue Road in Spencer. For any questions or comments, reach out to the camp director by calling (607) 768-2386.